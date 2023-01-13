No wonder Jokowi wants to stop it, RI’s copper ore exports continue to swell





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) tries to encourage the downstream and to stop the export of raw materials. After announcing he would stop bauxite exports in June 2023, Jokowi said he would also stop exports copper in the middle of the year. The export volume of copper ore and concentrate itself has fluctuated since 2015. However, the amount increased significantly in 2022. Citing data from the Central Statistical Agency (BPS) on Friday (13/1/2023), exports of copper ores and concentrates in 2015 were recorded at 1.71 million tonnes. This number increased in 2016 to 1.91 million tonnes. ADVERTISING Scroll to resume content However, this export volume then decreased in 2017 which was recorded at 1.53 million tons and in 2018 it was 1.59 million tons. The number of exports decreased in 2019 which was recorded at 676.67 thousand tons. In 2020, exports of copper ores and concentrates will begin to increase to 1.27 million tonnes. Then, it will increase again in 2021 to reach 2.23 million tons. The number of copper ore and concentrate exports exploded in 2022. From January to November 2022, BPS recorded exports reaching 2.80 million tonnes. Jokowi had previously confirmed that he would ban copper exports. export ban copper This followed two other raw materials, namely nickel and bauxite. “Although we are afraid that nickel will lose in the WTO, we will continue, instead we will stop bauxite. Then in the middle of the year we will stop copper,” Jokowi said at the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the PDIP, Tuesday (10/1). (acd/le)

