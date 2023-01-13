Here are some lesser known facts about Imran Khan





Mirchi Updated: 2 hours ago Follow Imran Khan, who has stepped away from the big screen, was once considered Bollywood’s quintessential chocolatier. The star who debuted with the now classic movie Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na in 2008 has been in many films that fall under the category of romantic comedy. Today, as the actor celebrates his birthday, here are some lesser-known facts about him:

What’s in a name Imran Khan, as we know the celebrity today, was actually called Imran Pal. The interesting thing about this is that it was after his parents separated that Imran took his mother’s surname and that is why he is called Imran Khan.

Starting Young While Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na could be considered Imran Khan’s entry into the world of Hindi cinema, the actor had previously acted in films as a child artist. Two of these films were the immensely popular films Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Who Sikander.

The American Passport Few people know that Imran Khan is, in legal terms, a citizen of the United States of America. In fact, it has been reported that the actor is working in films on the basis of a work permit in India.

Hitting the Books Imran Khan reportedly did part of his schooling at a school in Ooty where they learned more than the books could teach them. It is also at the New York Film Academy that Imran learned the art of writing but also of cinematography.

The Philanthropist Apart from being known as the chocolatier of the Hindi film industry, Imran Khan is a conscientious individual who is also known to do good work for the betterment of society. A concrete example is when the actor would have bought, with his mother and his wife, a huge piece of land. This land, he then transformed it into an animal shelter with veterinarians and staff.

