When will there be ‘China pe charcha’ in parliament: Congress to PM Modi

Congress Spokesman Pawan Khera claimed PM Modi had met Chinese President Xi Jinping 18 times since 2014, while India had held 17 rounds of military-level talks and Chinese imports had increased 45% since 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in clashes with the PLA in Galwan.

Congress asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday when there will be a discussion in parliament on the border dispute with China as he released a timeline of the BJP government’s 2022 “catastrophic mistakes” regarding Beijing.

Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera posed a series of questions to Mr Modi while saying that China continues to occupy Indian territory in Ladakh and the status quo ante has not been restored even after three years.

He claimed that Prime Minister Modi had met Chinese President Xi Jinping 18 times since 2014, while India had held 17 rounds of military-level talks and Chinese imports had increased by 45% since 20 Indian soldiers had martyred in clashes with the PLA in Galwan.

Chinese companies have donated to the PM Cares fund and 3,560 Indian companies currently have Chinese directors, the Congress spokesman said.

“In this context, as the new year begins, we pose important questions to Prime Minister Modi. Who called President Xi his “plus one”? , PP11, PP11A, PP12 and PP13? Why was the status quo ante not restored after three years? Why does China continue to occupy PP-15 and PP-17A at Hot Springs and Gogra Post? Mr. Khera posed.

“China’s buildup in Doklam to the ‘Jampheri Ridge’ threatens India’s strategic Siliguri Corridor – the gateway to northeastern India. Will we have a ‘China pe charcha’ in 2023?” He asked.

Mr Khera alleged that Prime Minister Modi in Shanghai in May 2015 described his relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping as one of “plus one” since the two leaders met with such affinity, closeness and camaraderie.

“But in 2022, new satellite images emerged showing China’s construction of a bridge over Pangong Tso, about 40 km from the ALC in eastern Ladakh.”

In Arunachal Pradesh, the PLA ‘abducted’ 17-year-old Indian man Miram Taron inside Indian Territory in Lungta Jor region on January 18, 2022. BJP MP Tapir Gao also tweeted that “the China built a three to four kilometer road inside India in 2018,” the congress chief said, adding that The PLA handed over the boy to the Indian Army on January 26.

Mr. Khera alleged that China had made incursions into Indian territory and continued to occupy several kilometers of Indian land and cited several incidents to support his claims.

“A whole year passes but the Modi government is making no progress towards restoring the status quo ante on our northern borders. In short, our national security and territorial integrity have been challenged by China every month in 2022 under the government. Modi,” he alleged. .

The Congress leader also claimed that Indian patrols are also currently being denied access to the Demchok Nalla.

Media reports reveal that the PLA is very “inside Indian Territory” at PP-15 and PP-17A in Hot Springs and Gogra Post. The area off-limits to Indian patrols is about 1,000 km2, he alleged.

“In October, China shamelessly released a video of the Galwan clash in the Great Hall of the People of its Communist Party Congress in Beijing in the presence of President Xi. Hill Development Council, the region’s highest elected body , claims that the creation of buffer zones has blocked local people’s access to grazing land for their livestock,” Khera said.

In December, Chinese troops clashed with Indian soldiers in the Yangtze region of Tawang to illegally occupy a 17,000-foot peak, with more than 300 Chinese soldiers launching an unprovoked attack but being successfully repelled, did he declare.

“In the wake of China’s attempted intrusion at Tawang, the Chinese buildup at Doklam up to ‘Jampheri Ridge’ (Zompelri Ridge) which threatens the sensitive gateway to India’s Siliguri Corridor to the north- is extremely worrying for our safety.

“The Chinese reinforcement next to Pangong Tso, which included the construction of a divisional headquarters of the PLA, an army garrison, shelters for artillery, anti-aircraft guns and armored vehicles of troop transport, construction of a new radome and two high-frequency microwave towers also pose a direct threat to India,” Khera said.

He said Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge and former party leader Rahul Gandhi asked the Modi government a few simple questions about China’s rise, but the ruling party refused to hold any discussion in parliament. .

“Despite the supreme sacrifice of 20 Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley and India losing thousands of square kilometers of territory in eastern Ladakh, Prime Minister Modi gave China a clean shot and argued that” no one has entered our territory,’ the Congress spokesman said. alleged.

He claimed India had failed to deliver a stern message to China.