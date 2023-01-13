A quid pro quo with the United States? Why Pakistan is supplying arms to Ukraine, explained





In February 2022, as Russian tanks and armored personnel carriers piled up on the border with Ukraine, Imran Khan, then Prime Minister of Pakistan, landed in Moscow on a plane from the Pakistani Air Force.

“What a time I came, so much excitement,” Khan told the Russian delegation waiting for him at the airport.

Russia would launch a formal invasion of Ukraine within hours.

Nearly a year later, Pakistan, which for years tried to improve its relations with Russia and gain access to Russian weapons, culminating in Imran Khan’s visit to Moscow, had to drastically change its cap, insofar as it now supplies arms to Ukraine. Imran Khan, dismissed from his post a few months after his visit to Russia, calls for neutrality.

What changed Pakistan’s calculation?

Whether it was the decision to revive the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attack, Sajid Mir, who he said was long dead, or the choice to supply arms to Ukraine, it is the imminent threat of bankruptcy and default that motivated Rawalpindi’s decision-making in recent months.

The ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia has prompted Europe and the United States to provide military support to Ukraine.

As the war continues, Ukrainian forces need a steady supply of weapons and ammunition to repel the Russian onslaught. Recently, Pakistan has become a potential source of these weapons.

Transport planes from the UK were seen flying into Pakistan and then flying to countries neighboring Ukraine. This suggests that Pakistan may be supplying arms to Ukraine through these flights.

The reason for Pakistan’s involvement in this matter is said to be related to its own financial problems and, to some extent, its relationship with the United States, which it needs for economic support.

Until recently, Pakistan was on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Gray List, a list of countries identified as having deficiencies in their anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing regimes. As a result, he struggled to get a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

However, at the end of last year, the situation improved markedly. Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto visited the United States and Pakistan was subsequently removed from the FATF gray list.

It is believed that Pakistan’s removal from the FATF gray list and publication of its IMF funding program last year was part of a quid pro quo between Washington and Rawalpindi. Moreover, the arms supply to Kyiv could be an extension of the deal as Pakistan continues to receive generous funding from the West in the name of tackling climate change.

The arms supply would not only help Pakistan financially, but it would also fulfill the West’s commitment to supply arms to Ukraine. This could be seen as a win-win situation for both Pakistan and the West, as Pakistan would be able to secure financial support while the West could continue to provide military support to Ukraine.

Such an arrangement would also give Pakistan some breathing room from the pressure India has exerted on it to act against terrorist groups through its partners like the United States. India was also the main driver behind Pakistan’s inclusion in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) gray list, from which it has now been removed.

Recent events, such as the visit of a US envoy to Pakistani-occupied Kashmir late last year, and the approval of Pakistan’s F-16 maintenance program, are examples of how this is happening. unfolds.

India can accept such an arrangement, given the predicament the West finds itself in, but it would not want it to become a permanent reality where Pakistan continues to enjoy freedom of movement as per the past.

Although Russia is currently concerned about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, it may view unfavorably Pakistan’s decision to support Ukraine’s war efforts with the supply of arms.

It will come as no surprise if Russia takes advantage of its ties to the Taliban to create difficulties in Pakistan. In recent months, Pakistan’s relations with Taliban-ruled Afghanistan have deteriorated rapidly.

