Politics
Grim new ‘partygate’ details put Johnson’s comeback in jeopardy
Published on: Amended:
London (AFP) Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made no secret of his hopes for a spectacular political comeback. But the ongoing ‘partygate’ scandal threatens that, as new graphic reveals emerge.
Contradicting his later denials that all lockdown rules had been broken, Johnson allegedly joked at a boozy event at 10 Downing Street in November 2020 that it was “society’s furthest party in the world.” UK”.
Staff shredded documents as civil service and police inquiries loomed, and some had sex at a riotous party the day before Prince Philip’s funeral, according to aides interviewed for an ITV podcast.
“As the disgraced former prime minister prepares for his return, he is once again reminding us why he is utterly unfit for office,” replied Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the opposition Labor party.
“While people were unable to say goodbye to their loved ones or grieve with their families, he was breaking his own rules with reckless abandon and then lying to the British people.”
The ITV podcast came out this week as a parliamentary committee is due to open an inquiry that could see Johnson suspended or even expelled from the House of Commons.
The ‘privileges’ committee is investigating whether he lied in the Commons, starting in December 2021 after a damning video emerged when he told MPs ‘the rules were followed at all times’.
“We all watched it live and were just amazed,” a Downing Street source who attended parties told ITV.
“We were all shocked that he even denied it. He was there. We were there. We were all there together.”
Johnson – along with his eventual successor Rishi Sunak – was fined by London police for another Downing Street event in June 2020 which breached his own government’s rules on social distancing.
Sunak’s spokesperson said Thursday: ‘At all times, staff were given clear instructions to retain any relevant information and cooperate with the investigation.’
‘Last nail’
After fellow Tory MPs grew weary of the ongoing scandal and forced him to resign, Johnson tried to engineer a sensational comeback in October when Liz Truss was herself kicked out of Number 10.
But after a hasty return from a vacation in the Caribbean and a feverish campaign weekend, he withdrew from the race, allowing Sunak to take over.
A Tory MP called the ITV report ‘the final nail in his self-created comeback coffin’, according to the Independent newspaper.
But Johnson and cronies such as former cabinet minister Nadine Dorries are renowned for their thick skin, and the ex-prime minister cemented his legacy and continued relevance via a series of high-earning speeches.
“Most sane people know they (Tory MPs) were dead wrong. Nothing has gone right for us since the day they fired Boris Johnson,” Dorries told TalkTV on Tuesday.
Johnson passionately defended his record at the Carlton Club in London on Tuesday for the unveiling of a portrait of him – which showed a slimmer, more energetic figure.
The unveiling was to be the centerpiece of what The Sunday Times said was the start of a comeback campaign ahead of Britain’s local elections in May, which opinion polls predict will turn sour for Sunak.
Other top Johnson officials have founded a new group, dubbed the Conservative Democratic Organization, insisting that party members have a say in Sunak’s direction.
But a former minister told the Independent: “It will make the Privileges Committee investigation more difficult for Boris – if it happens he clearly knew what was going on.
“I fear some of his supporters are oblivious to reality and may try to cause unnecessary disruption by always pushing him.”
A spokesperson for Johnson did not deny saying the line of “the furthest party from society.”
But he stressed that the then leader had “worked constantly” to ensure the government was doing all it could to protect lives and jobs during the pandemic.
AFP 2023
