Because Jokowi’s car bosses are now happy, sales are ‘exploding’





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Car sales in 2022 exceeded one million units. Wholesale or manufacturer-to-dealer sales throughout 2022 reached 1,048,040 units, an increase of 160,838 units (18.1%) from 2021 which only sold 887,202 units . The secretary general of the Association of Indonesian Automotive Industries (Gaikindo) revealed that there were several reasons why car sales returned to a high level last year. Among them, he said, is an equal distribution of infrastructure such as toll roads in various regions. “Infrastructure continues to be strengthened, many toll roads are completed, and this reverberates due to the growth effect of new economic centers, culinary tourism appears. With e-commerce, it requires logistics vehicles, tourists need reliable vehicles, have money, so everyone supports each other,” Kukuh told CNBC Indonesia on Friday (1/13/2023). ADVERTISING Scroll to resume content As is known, the construction of toll roads is at the center of the program of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). During the first 7 years of government, 1,900 km of toll roads were built, far more than the previous 40 years of government which only built 780 km. “Toll roads have an effect (on car sales), although some people don’t understand it. Why toll roads? Even if they have a long-term effect,” Kukuh said. With the new toll motorway, the mobility of people becomes easier. The impact is that the desire to buy a new vehicle is all the greater as travel becomes easier. On the other hand, the government continues to make community activities more flexible, making travel more comfortable. “Car sales are more massive because there is access, people can be more active. Economic growth is more evenly distributed, in fact some regions have higher economic growth compared to the national, such as the East Java, Sulawesi, etc,” Kukuh said. The various supporting factors above have made car sales continue to rise. Wholesale sales in 2022 were recorded to be 1,048,040 units, surpassing sales from January to December 2019, where wholesale car sales figures were recorded at 1,026,921 units. Meanwhile, retail or reseller-to-consumer sales in 2022 reached 1,013,582 units, an increase of 150,224 units (17.4%) from 2021 which was 863,358 units. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Check! This is the price of the Hyundai Stargazer, the ‘Killer’ candidate for Avanza (dce)



