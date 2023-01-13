When Imran Khan said he was ‘struggling’ with fame, needed ‘his own life’: ‘Actor 6 saal se hoon, pehle ek insaan hoon’





Former Bollywood actor Imran Khan, who disappeared from the public vantage point appearing in the 2015 release Katti Batti, had given several hints over the years that he was not entirely satisfied with his life in showbiz. Whether via an “Ask Me Anything” thread or past interviews, Khan had expressed his displeasure at not seeing his “personal space” post become a household name with his Bollywood debut Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na, in 2008.

In a previous interview with NDTV, the actor is heard talking in Hindi about how he struggles to balance his professional and personal space, adding, “Mere liye mushkil ye rehte hai ki meri jo public persona hai, usse jo stardom ki image aati hai, usse Taking some time i need a life of my own Sabse pehle main ek aadmi hoon, ek insaan hoon, meri ek femme hai, ek beti hai, meri maa, mere dost hain Aur ye jo personal side hai, jo personal life hai, ye mere liye sabse important hai (My main struggle is to balance personal and professional. My problem is that I have to find time for myself and step back from my fame[…]I am first and foremost a person who has family and friends, and this personal side of my life is of the utmost importance to me).

Imran added: “This is who I am. Main actor 5-6 saal se hoon, 32 saal se main insaan hoon. It is a fight ki aap inn dono ko balance kaise karein. Wo miss karta hoon main, meri personal space. It gets tough (I’ve been an actor for 5-6 years, but I’ve been a human being for 32, so it’s a fight I’m fighting, it’s tough).

After Imran Khan quit acting, it was said that he would return to the cinematic space with directing, as it was what he had always wanted to do. Three years after quitting acting, Imran directed a film in 2018 titled Mission Mars: Keep Walking India. Bollywood Hungama said in a report in May last year that Khan would return to directing in 2023, quoting a source who said: “Directing was what Imran wanted to do. He never wanted to be an actor. He is currently working on the script for his film, Imran has no interest in acting.

Around the same time, Imran Khan’s cousin Zayn Marie Khan said he finally had the personal space he so craved and should be allowed to enjoy it. He’s a father and he’s himself and I think he’s really happy and when people step back and ask for space, we should give them that,” Zayn Marie said during an AMA session on Instagram. . Last year, Imran was clicked strolling by the beach with his daughter Imara, which went viral on the internet.

After making his debut in 2008 with Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, Imran has been seen in films like I Hate Luv Stories, Break ke Baad, Luck and Delhi Belly among others.

