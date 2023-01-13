World’s longest river cruise to Tent City, which Pm Modi will announce tomorrow





PM Modi will also inaugurate a Rs 1,000 crore inland waterways project in Uttar Pradesh. “In ancient times, waterways were widely used for trade and tourism,” he said, fresh after a state election sweep.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected in Uttar Pradesh tomorrow to inaugurate several infrastructure projects, including the world’s longest river cruise, a riverside tent city and several other inland waterway projects a worth more than Rs 1,000 crore.

Modi will launch the MV Ganga Vilas luxury river cruise on Friday, January 13, which is expected to be the longest river cruise in the world, stretching 3,200 km and covering more than 25 rivers across India and Bangladesh. Operated by Antara Cruises, the voyage is a “unique” opportunity connecting India’s cultural roots and diversity of beauty, the prime minister said. The maiden voyage starts tomorrow in Varanasi and will take 51 days to reach its destination at Dibrugarh in Assam after crossing Bangladesh. It will dock on March 1, 2023. According to official sources, 32 Swiss tourists will be on board the cruise. “I demand that the people of West Bengal benefit from this,” Prime Minister Modi said. The cruise will pass through 50 major tourist destinations such as the Ganges Aarti, Kaziranga National Park and the Sundarbans in India. The cruise will cross the West Coast Channel, the Brahmaputra River, Meghna and the Ganga-Bhagirathi-Hooghly. Due to the government’s increased attention to the development and maintenance of inland waterways, we have undertaken several projects to increase depth, provide navigational facilities and jetties necessary for the smooth operation of vessels at passengers and cargo,” an official from the Inland Waterways Authority of India told The Times of India. The ship is 62 meters long, 12 meters wide and has a draft of 1.4 meters. It has three decks and 18 suites on board that can accommodate 36 tourists. Fashion had tweeted about the meeting of the National Council of the Ganges on December 30, 2022 and stressed the need to strengthen tourism infrastructure along the river to provide livelihoods for several people. Modeled after the Rann Utsav concept, a tent city has been conceptualized on the banks of the Ganges, which Modi will inaugurate tomorrow (January 13). Located opposite the city’s ghats, the tent city will be accessible to tourists via boats and provide accommodation facilities. It will be operational each year from October to June and was developed by the Varanasi Development Authority. The agency will dismantle the tents for three months due to the rising waters of the river during the monsoons. Modi will also inaugurate a Rs 1,000 crore inland waterways project which is essential for industrial development. In ancient times, waterways were widely used for trade and tourism. That is why several towns have sprung up along the banks of the river and there has been industrial development,” he explained. (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee )

