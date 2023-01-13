Rising Chinese demand is a reform opportunity for Xi – Reuters

China’s Covid reopening is spurring a sort of econometric arms race as analysts scramble to raise their growth forecasts for Asia’s top trading power. If 2022 was the year of red ink, the next 12 months will see an explosive growth spurt like economists have never seen before.

We are waiting [Chinese] consumption will be a major growth driver in 2023, according to CreditSights analyst Zerlina Zeng. We expect consumer spending to pick up, driven by pent-up demand and the savings that Chinese households have accumulated over the past three years.

Zeng notes that this expected macroeconomic recovery from the second quarter should support employment, which in turn will boost consumption, creating a positive feedback loop.

From there, Zeng says, expect better consumer and business sentiment to support online retail, ad spend, cloud, enterprise IT solutions and payment businesses, which are positive for Chinese technology credits. We also expect demand for petroleum products, natural gas, chemicals, power and base metals to gradually recover, reinforcing our positive view on Chinese industrial credits.

But China’s impending rebound is also a big window of opportunity for Xi Jinping to relocate his reformist energy. In 2012, the leader of the Communist Party took power with a pledge to give market forces a decisive role in shaping policy. In recent years, it has spent more time appearing to hold back private sector development than to increase productivity.

With growth returns of 5% or more, Xi has an opportunity to come back under the hood to elevate China Inc’s competitive and innovative game. It’s a promising sign, says Enodo Economics’ Diana Choyleva, that to avoid d To alarm foreign investors, the propaganda machinery has largely stopped mentioning Mao-era slogans such as self-sufficiency or common prosperity in recent weeks.

Choyleva adds that, emboldened by his resounding victory at the 20th Party Congress, Xi Jinping decided to take a huge gamble. He wants China back in action in the spring. The hope is that after the peaks of the pandemic, factories will fully reopen and economic activity will return to normal while the population has acquired natural immunity.

Equally important, however, is what Xi does with the window of opportunity offered by this resurgence.

Mattie Bekink, director for China at the Economist Intelligence Unit, notes that the big question for Xi Jinping’s third administration is whether officials will undertake the economic reforms and structural reforms needed to ensure China’s long-term competitiveness. China or some of the persistent and pressing short-term problems. -term issues such as the real estate sector and the exit from zero-Covid.

Yet given the society China wants for the future, Bekink says, it’s very clear that growth and development are a top priority, but balanced by concerns about national security and social equity. So I expect we will see more policy shifts aligned with this longer-term vision for China.

The coming boom will shake global growth from near and far. Morgan Stanley recently raised its Chinese GDP forecast for 2023 to 5.7% from 4.8%.

While reopening is likely to be a bumpy affair amid surging Covid-19 cases and increasingly strained health care systems, our economists expect growth momentum in Asia to pick up, led by China, says Herald van der Linde, head of Asia-Pacific equities at HSBC Strategy.

Eduardo Santander, director general of the European Travel Commission, said there were many pent-up requests from Chinese people to travel.

This will create a myriad of logistical challenges. The problem, explains Santander, is how nimble we are going to be to accommodate them by issuing visas and creating additional flight connectivity.

It will be a good dilemma to have, however, as a European energy crisis and resulting inflation slams household and business demand and the US is largely set to slide into recession as 2023 unfolds. .

Economist Ernan Cui of Gavekal Research points out that China’s abrupt abandonment of Covid restrictions has led to a massive wave of the disease across the country that has overwhelmed the public health system.

However, she adds, there are signs that the wave of infections has already peaked or is peaking in much of the country, including rural areas. This indicates an early return to normal life.

Although consumers remain cautious, Cui says, experience with local outbreaks suggests that economic activity will largely resume within weeks of the peak of the waves. This is preparing China for a reopening boom after the Lunar New Year holiday in late January. There is considerable pent-up demand and households are sitting on record amounts of cash.

Significantly, Cui adds, government policy is now clearly focused on supporting growth. This bodes well for a recovery in property sales and for the government to provide support to cash-strapped developers for housing construction and related heavy industries.

To some extent, this boost will be offset by a moderation in infrastructure investment and weaker export demand. Nevertheless, there is a good chance that China’s gross domestic product will grow by 5% or more in 2023.

All of this points to a continuation of the bull run in Chinese stocks that began in November, Cui says. With foreigners largely excluded from the market, the exchanges will be propelled by dynamic local investors. And this time, unlike previous momentum-driven rallies, officials may not be so quick to pull the plug, hoping a buoyant stock market and economy will extinguish memories of the human cost of reopening.

Goldman Sachsanalyst Kinger Lau believes Chinese stocks could rebound another 15% in the weeks and months to come. China looks well positioned on growth, policy and inflation cycles in a global context in 2023, Lau said. The current market environment leads us to believe that the downside risk of maintaining an underweight position or shorting Chinese equities is significantly higher than going long.

There are risks here, of course. Like the Global PolarityMonitor newsletter published byAsia timepredicted, the inflationary implications for the US, Europe, Japan and beyond are not sufficiently reflected in asset prices.

We believe the commodities market has not fully priced in the explosive growth we believe awaits China in the coming months, say newsletter editors David Woo, David Goldman and Uwe Parpart. Moreover, they claim, China could grow by 7-8% once the current wave of Covid infections recedes.

More importantly, however, the rebound looks likely to come with the arrival of presumed future prime minister Li Qiang.

Li Qiang has his baggage, not the least of which was a chaotic Covid-19 response in the Shanghai area. Yet context-aware Lis investors are intrigued by a number of data points. Li got his start in politics in Zhejiang Province, which is renowned for its free enterprise. He championed the opening of the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s STAR market. He was central to Elon Musk getting Teslas Gigafactory quickly approved and built.

As GuoShuqing, party secretary of the People’s Bank of China, pointed out recently, Ordinary returns to the nations tech sector after more than two years of Xis team crackdown on Alibaba Group, Baidu, ByteDance, Didi, JD.com, Tencent and others.

Guo telegraphed a great pivot to a new phase of financial openness and reform. Going forward, Guo said, the pace of opening up Chinese finance will not slow down.

This ties in with news that Alibaba founder Jack Ma is handing over control of fintech unit Ant Group. It could complement ants’ efforts since late 2020 to appease Chinese leader Xis’ regulator after it suspended the group’s $37 billion initial public offering.

It’s also good news, that tailwinds could emerge in time for Li to launch structural reforms.

The second half of 2023 should be more favorable, says Harry Murphy Cruise of Moodys Analytics. As the number of cases recede and the disruption subsides, we can expect increased household spending and new investment to drive a rebound in reopening.

China’s revival will not necessarily be smooth or state-of-the-art. Cruise adds that there is more to China’s woes than Covid-19. Following the authorities’ intervention to deleverage the real estate sector, construction and home sales fell sharply. Given the importance of the sectors, the weakness seeps into the economy. On top of that, a weaker global economy is causing demand to dry up for what China sells to the world.

At the same time, the rapid deceleration in exports also means China needs to tap into domestic markets to grow for the foreseeable future, says economist Hao Zhou of Guotai Junan Securities. With the easing of Covid restrictions, consumption should experience a significant and sustained recovery this year.

Even so, a strong rebound in GDP could coincide with the arrival of a reformist economic team willing to think outside the box and take risks. That could be a significant tailwind in itself.

Follow William Pesek on Twitter at @WilliamPesek