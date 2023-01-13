The skeletons in our closet – Editorial





Editorial

The government finally admitted that many of the country’s past tragedies amounted to serious human rights abuses, and President Jokowi “Jokowi” Widodo expressed his regret on behalf of the state. Rights activists, however, say that is not enough. They called for the prosecution of the culprits, in addition to the terms of compensation provided for the victims, and affirm that the president’s expression of regret falls short of the profound apologies justified in these circumstances. Jokowi was implementing a recommendation made by the team he had created to examine serious cases of human rights violations and offer them non-judicial solutions. Given the scale of the work of the presidential team, few expected the president to go further than the statement he made on Wednesday. Nevertheless, it is a welcome progress. The first and most serious of the 12 gross violations of human rights recognized by the government is the murder of at least 500,000 members, supporters and suspected supporters of the Communist Party of Indonesia (PKI) in the 1960s and the imprisonment tens of thousands of them. without a fair trial. For nearly seven decades, the nation was in a state of denial because, officially, the massacre never happened. Early attempts to get the truth out were blocked by powerful parties who feared repercussions. Over time, these fears seem to have lessened, as the perpetrators are now either deceased or elderly. Wednesday’s official admission opens the door to finding the truth about what happened in this dark chapter of our history, and later, if necessary and possible, to prosecuting the culprits. Ensuring that this actually happens, and in good time, will be the next battle for human rights defenders. The other 11 cases, although they involved fewer deaths, are equally important, and as they occurred more recently, they should be easier to deal with. These include a murder campaign against gangsters in the 1980s, a military raid on a boarding school (Islamic boarding school) in Lampung in 1989 and several cases of violence and repression in Aceh and Papua. Jokowi made it clear that he wanted non-judicial resolutions to all of these cases from the team, but he also stressed that such resolutions should not replace the judicial process. If not the executive, other government bodies such as the National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM) or the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) can and should take the lead in prosecution. But setting aside matters of restitution and prosecution, we must learn and openly discuss the truth about these tragedies and the many others the state has sought to cover up to protect a handful of individuals and powerful institutions. The Indonesian Army and Police (TNI) should stop holding their senior personnel accountable for the horrors they have committed against their own people. It is for the good of both institutions. As a nation that claims to respect lives, human rights and human dignity, we must clear our conscience. Jokowi’s admission and expression of regret set us on this path, but we must have the integrity and courage to continue on this path. We need to get the skeletons out of our closet.



