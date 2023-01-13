A boy tries to give Prime Minister Modi a garland during his roadshow in Hubballi, police say there was no breach in the Prime Minister’s security blanket

Hubballi, January 12: A boy attempted to give a garland to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his roadshow here with Karnataka Police, saying there was ‘no such breach in the Prime Minister’s security blanket’ and that more information is collected about the person.

“There was no such breach in the prime minister’s security blanket. A person attempted to give a garland to Prime Minister Modi during his tour. We are gathering more information about the person,” said Gopal Byakod, DCP Crime, Hubballi Dharwad. The manager’s response came amid reports of a breach in PM’s security coverage as a boy approached his vehicle to give a garland.

Sources said it was not a serious breach and that everyone in the compound the boy came from had been properly searched by the SPG, and the entire area had been properly disinfected by security agencies.

The boy, who rushed to the Prime Minister’s vehicle during the roadshow ahead of the inaugural ceremony of the National Youth Festival in Hubballi, was led away by security personnel. They gave the garland to the Prime Minister who stood on the running board of his moving vehicle as cheering crowds waved at him.

The Prime Minister organized a tour after his arrival in Hubbali to inaugurate the National Youth Festival on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

The Prime Minister was warmly welcomed upon his arrival in the city. People swarmed the roads during the roadshow and showered his cavalcade with flowers.

The 26th National Youth Festival is organized in Hubballi-Dharwad, Karnataka by the Union Ministry of Youth and Sports in conjunction with the Government of Karnataka from 12th to 16th January.

The theme of the festival this year is “Viksit Yuva Viksit Bharat”.

The festival aims to enhance the role of youth in nation building during Amrit Kaal. This will be an effort to spread the message of ‘Panch Pran’ adopted by the Prime Minister in his Independence Day speech.

The festival brings together various cultures from all parts of the country on a common platform and unites the participants in the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

(YEARS)

Read More National News