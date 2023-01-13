Boris Johnson plans to visit Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Ukraine | Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson is planning a trip to Ukraine to visit President Volodymyr Zelenskiy despite concerns from top Tories that the trip could undermine Rishi Sunak’s authority.

The former prime minister told friends he intended to visit Kyiv in the coming months to show his public support for the country against its Russian attackers.

Ukrainian sources also said Johnson intended to visit Kyiv, but did not yet have concrete information on dates. They said Zelenskiy and the former prime minister consider each other friends.

Johnson had presented himself as a staunch supporter of Zelenskiy during his tenure, pushing international allies to provide more support in the early days of the war. The UK has provided substantial economic, humanitarian and defensive military aid to Ukraine, pledging to spend at least £2.3 billion in 2023.

A popular figure in Ukraine, Johnson frequently called his counterpart in Kviv while at No 10, although as his premiership unfolded he was accused of using the calls as a distraction every time he faced another crisis.

It is understood Downing Street was unaware of the planned trip, although government insiders said they were relaxed about Sunaks’ predecessor but one representing the UK in this way. A spokesperson for Johnson declined to comment.

Johnson, as a former prime minister, will receive taxpayer-funded security protection while traveling abroad based on an assessment of the potential threat. Ukrainians are also expected to provide security, as they would for any visiting foreign dignitaries.

However, Johnson’s plan to shine his post-Downing Street credentials on the world stage sparked some consternation in Westminster, where Sunak’s allies accused his predecessor of undermining the prime minister’s authority.

Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Commons defense select committee and a former army officer, warned Johnson not to interfere with official relations between the two countries.

He said: Any senior visitor from the west will of course be welcomed by Kyiv, including a former prime minister who pioneered British military assistance to Ukraine from the start.

But Russia’s ability to endure hardship is superior to that of the West. Putin is reorganizing his industries to help the war effort and is mobilizing thousands more for a major spring offensive.

This conflict is far from over. Boris must leave no doubt that he fully supports No 10 and his visit must not interfere with official messaging or communication lines between London and Kyiv.

A minister, an ally of Sunak, suggested that Johnson was trying to have his Churchill moment. They added: It’s as much about how Boris views his role on the world stage as it is about supporting Ukraine. The situation there remains extremely fragile, so he must be careful not to jeopardize Rishi’s relationship with Zelenskiy.

Another Tory MP suggested Johnson’s trip to Kyiv would make him a more attractive proposition on the international speaking circuit. In his first four months without a term, he made more than a million speeches while delivering four speeches.

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer walk you through the best stories and what they mean, for free every weekday morning Enter your e-mail adress Enter your e-mail adress Register “,”modes”:” “,”newsletterId”:”morning-briefing”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you the first issue every weekday”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy and Terms of use to apply.

They said: Everything revolves around the Boris brand. It’s a marketing ploy to make him more relevant and get him to play more shows in the United States. Hell will be a bigger draw if he’s just been in Ukraine.

Only a handful of British politicians have visited Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to invade last February, including Johnson, Sunak and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.

The trip will be the former prime minister’s fourth time to Kyiv after his first visit in April shortly after Russian troops abandoned their bid to seize the capital. He traveled to Ukraine for a second surprise visit in June and returned in August for the country’s Independence Day.

Sunak, whose first international call after taking office was to Zelenskiy, made a surprise visit to Kyiv in November, where he promised British support for Ukraine in the fight against Russia would remain unwavering.

Days before Johnson pulled out of the Tory leadership race against Sunak in October, the Ukrainian government’s official Twitter page posted a meme based on the Netflix show Better Call Saul, featuring a picture of the former frontrunners’ faces. ministers and the words Better Call Boris. It was removed shortly thereafter.

Truss had intended to visit Ukraine from the start, but his term as Prime Minister ended up being too short to arrange a visit, especially after the period of national mourning following Queens’ death, his trip to New York for the UN General Assembly, the disastrous mini-budget and festive conference season.