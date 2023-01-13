Politics
Boris Johnson plans to visit Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Ukraine | Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson is planning a trip to Ukraine to visit President Volodymyr Zelenskiy despite concerns from top Tories that the trip could undermine Rishi Sunak’s authority.
The former prime minister told friends he intended to visit Kyiv in the coming months to show his public support for the country against its Russian attackers.
Ukrainian sources also said Johnson intended to visit Kyiv, but did not yet have concrete information on dates. They said Zelenskiy and the former prime minister consider each other friends.
Johnson had presented himself as a staunch supporter of Zelenskiy during his tenure, pushing international allies to provide more support in the early days of the war. The UK has provided substantial economic, humanitarian and defensive military aid to Ukraine, pledging to spend at least £2.3 billion in 2023.
A popular figure in Ukraine, Johnson frequently called his counterpart in Kviv while at No 10, although as his premiership unfolded he was accused of using the calls as a distraction every time he faced another crisis.
It is understood Downing Street was unaware of the planned trip, although government insiders said they were relaxed about Sunaks’ predecessor but one representing the UK in this way. A spokesperson for Johnson declined to comment.
Johnson, as a former prime minister, will receive taxpayer-funded security protection while traveling abroad based on an assessment of the potential threat. Ukrainians are also expected to provide security, as they would for any visiting foreign dignitaries.
However, Johnson’s plan to shine his post-Downing Street credentials on the world stage sparked some consternation in Westminster, where Sunak’s allies accused his predecessor of undermining the prime minister’s authority.
Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Commons defense select committee and a former army officer, warned Johnson not to interfere with official relations between the two countries.
He said: Any senior visitor from the west will of course be welcomed by Kyiv, including a former prime minister who pioneered British military assistance to Ukraine from the start.
But Russia’s ability to endure hardship is superior to that of the West. Putin is reorganizing his industries to help the war effort and is mobilizing thousands more for a major spring offensive.
This conflict is far from over. Boris must leave no doubt that he fully supports No 10 and his visit must not interfere with official messaging or communication lines between London and Kyiv.
A minister, an ally of Sunak, suggested that Johnson was trying to have his Churchill moment. They added: It’s as much about how Boris views his role on the world stage as it is about supporting Ukraine. The situation there remains extremely fragile, so he must be careful not to jeopardize Rishi’s relationship with Zelenskiy.
Another Tory MP suggested Johnson’s trip to Kyiv would make him a more attractive proposition on the international speaking circuit. In his first four months without a term, he made more than a million speeches while delivering four speeches.
They said: Everything revolves around the Boris brand. It’s a marketing ploy to make him more relevant and get him to play more shows in the United States. Hell will be a bigger draw if he’s just been in Ukraine.
Only a handful of British politicians have visited Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to invade last February, including Johnson, Sunak and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.
The trip will be the former prime minister’s fourth time to Kyiv after his first visit in April shortly after Russian troops abandoned their bid to seize the capital. He traveled to Ukraine for a second surprise visit in June and returned in August for the country’s Independence Day.
Sunak, whose first international call after taking office was to Zelenskiy, made a surprise visit to Kyiv in November, where he promised British support for Ukraine in the fight against Russia would remain unwavering.
Days before Johnson pulled out of the Tory leadership race against Sunak in October, the Ukrainian government’s official Twitter page posted a meme based on the Netflix show Better Call Saul, featuring a picture of the former frontrunners’ faces. ministers and the words Better Call Boris. It was removed shortly thereafter.
Truss had intended to visit Ukraine from the start, but his term as Prime Minister ended up being too short to arrange a visit, especially after the period of national mourning following Queens’ death, his trip to New York for the UN General Assembly, the disastrous mini-budget and festive conference season.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/jan/12/boris-johnson-plans-to-visit-volodymyr-zelenskiy-in-ukraine
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Political spectrum: the PTI Imran emerged victorious
- Boris Johnson plans to visit Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Ukraine | Boris Johnson
- Saudi Arabia and Singapore buy 10% of Kakao Entertainment
- Australia cancels cricket series against Afghanistan over Taliban curtailment of women’s rights – JURIST
- Community Engagement Technology Team at CitizenLab and Konveio
- The Hershey Company announces organizational changes in its international business to accelerate growth in key markets
- Buyer Predictions on Gucci Style Without Alessandro Michele
- Why Ukraine must win the war this year
- Hollywood producers hail blockbuster sequels as Oscar voting begins
- Earthquake! 2.8 21km ESE from Weitchpec, CA | The lost coastal outpost Humboldt County News
- Google says Supreme Court ruling could disrupt internet
- A boy tries to give Prime Minister Modi a garland during his roadshow in Hubballi, police say there was no breach in the Prime Minister’s security blanket