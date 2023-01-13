Political spectrum: the PTI Imran emerged victorious





ISLAMABAD:

PTI Chairman Imran Khan emerged victorious as Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi signed a summary for the dissolution of the provincial assembly as per his desire.

Despite strong pressure and other tactics, the PML-N led federal government along with ‘powerful circles’ were unable to stop Elahi from conducting a vote of confidence in the Punjab Assembly .

A senior PML-N official told The Express Tribune that all his party’s efforts to convince PTI lawmakers to switch loyalties had been in vain.

He also conceded that the Punjab CM’s vote of confidence was a major surprise for his party.

It was learned that Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman reviewed the situation after Elahi voted a vote of confidence.

It was decided that the governor would accept the CM’s vote of confidence to avoid any court verdict, which could have restricted his constitutional powers.

Political analysts are astonished that Elahi, who has a long association with “powerful circles”, supported Imran’s position on the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

A debate also rages over why Elahi went against the wishes of “powerful circles”.

However, a lawyer for PML-N told The Express Tribune that after the Lahore High Court hearing, PML-Q sent a message to his party to submit a vote of no confidence against the CM in order to delay the dissolution of the assembly. However, he added that the PML-N was not interested in opting for this decision.

A senior PTI lawyer said Moonis Elahi, the son of Punjab CM, undoubtedly played a key role in convincing his father to support Imran.

He thought there could be two reasons why CM Elahi and his family were convinced to dissolve the assembly.

First, their political future is tied to the PTI.

Second, Elahi’s family was harassed by placing their names on the Exit Control List (ECL). Moonis’ friend was chosen by strangers.

Currently, Moonis himself is staying abroad.

Political scientist, Prof. Tahir Naeem Malik, while commenting on the current political situation, opined that the people of Punjab still vote for the party that defies the “powerful circles”.

When former prime minister Nawaz Sharif refused to take dictation from then-president Ghulam Ishaq Khan in the 1990s, the majority of lawmakers backed him.

Later, the PML-N returned to power.

Before the 2018 general elections, the “powerful circles” used all tactics to harm the PML-N. There have even been allegations of pre-election rigging by institutions.

Despite all these efforts, the majority of elected officials were associated with PML-N and that is why it became the largest party in Punjab in the last general elections, he added.

Prof Malik noted that similar tactics were now being used to create obstacles in the Punjab CM by taking a vote of confidence, but to no avail.

He added that the current trend reflected the fact that the party’s vote bank was crucial to the success of each candidate.

“Currently Imran Khan’s account is the most popular and no PTI legislator can afford to defect from the party in Punjab,” he said.

Malik observed that the by-elections also proved that the people of Punjab mostly reject the defection policy.

There is also a debate on why Imran wanted to dissolve the Punjab Assembly.

Another political analyst said the sword of disqualification hangs over the head of the PTI leader in the Toshakhana case.

“He[Imranbelievesthatthedissolutionoftheassemblymighthaltthismoveagainsthim”headed[Imrancroitqueladissolutiondel’assembléepourraitmettreuntermeàcemouvementcontrelui»a-t-ilajouté[Imranbelievesthatthedissolutionoftheassemblymighthaltthismoveagainsthim”headded

Second, Imran wanted the elections to take place at the present time, when his popularity was at its peak.

Thirdly, Justice Qazi Faez Isa will become the Chief Justice of Pakistan in September and the PTI leader wanted the elections to be held before that.

Fourth, Imran did not want to leave space for the federal government to improve the country’s economic situation.

Currently, the economic situation is at its worst.

Now, the PTI should approach the Supreme Court for the acceptance of the resignation of their deputies soon.

A section within the PML-N is already convincing the party leadership that it should not prevent the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

However, a senior PML-N lawyer said that if the PTI wins a huge majority in the Punjab Assembly after the new elections, then it would be impossible for his party to win the National Assembly elections.

Earlier, the PTI was ready to discuss with the federal government to decide on a date for general elections, electoral reforms, etc.

Some government officials claimed that elections could be held in time if the government had committed that Imran would not be disqualified in the Toshakhana case.

It is not yet clear whether or not a dialogue could be initiated between the ruling coalition and the PTI.

