Chinese government to take preferred shares in Alibaba and Tencent





(Bloomberg) – Chinese government entities are poised to take so-called preferred shares in units of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd., suggesting Beijing is working to secure greater control over key players in the world’s biggest internet arena. Bloomberg’s Most Read The talks are emerging as Beijing prepares to loosen its grip on the sector and move past a deadly crackdown that has enveloped most internet spheres for more than a year. This shareholding structure, which in theory allows the government to appoint directors or influence major corporate decisions, could give officials a tool to influence the industry in the longer term. A branch of China’s cyberspace administration took 1% of an Alibaba digital media subsidiary in Guangzhou on January 4, according to the Qichacha business database. The company’s media portfolio includes businesses such as streaming platform Youku and mobile browser UC Web. A new director who shares the name of a CAC official was appointed the same day, records show, confirming a Financial Times report. The fund vehicle that bought Alibaba is backed by the CAC as well as top state-owned companies such as CITIC, China Post and China Mobile Ltd., according to the database. Discussions are also underway about a government entity taking a similar stake in a Tencent subsidiary in mainland China, a person familiar with the matter said. The Financial Times reported the consideration earlier. Signs are growing that the Xi Jinpings administration, keen to revive the world’s No. 2 economy, is reversing the tide of campaigns against gambling addiction and preparing to release companies such as Alibaba that have attracted attention of the government. Didi Global Inc., one of the most high-profile victims of the crackdown, could get permission to relaunch its apps as early as next week, Reuters reported on Friday, completing a return to mobile stores as widely expected. The story continues Read more: Unpredictable Xi spurs $100 billion rally with sharp shifts What Bloomberg Intelligence says The Chinese state’s high influence over Alibaba and Tencent, with Financial Times reporting authorities taking a direct 1% stake in each, could heighten scrutiny of companies outside of China and slow their expansion. Beijing has already taken a gold stake in Bytedance and Tiktok’s parent Kuaishou. – Catherine Lim and Trini Tan, analysts Click here for research. A sudden reversal of strict Covid restrictions in early December was quickly followed by other market-friendly changes. China is ending a two-year ban on Australian coal imports, easing tech giants and reminding of the three strict red lines that exacerbated a property slump. The question now is whether the policy overhaul represents a shift toward flexibility that has helped fuel China’s economic rise over the past four decades, or simply a knee-jerk response to a deteriorating economy. Tencent and Alibaba were largely unchanged in Hong Kong, recouping earlier losses. A Tencent spokesperson declined to comment, while an Alibaba spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment. Read more: China’s tech industry is adjusting to its new Beijing reality For me, the news is slightly positive, said Banny Lam, head of research at Ceb International Inv Corp Ltd. Both have struggled with the issues of repression in recent years. For Alibaba and Tencent, the government’s involvement could potentially help them get the green light to do business in new areas and reduce the risks of a further crackdown by regulators. Chinese state bodies have for years invested billions of dollars in leading private startups, from Didi to Jack Mas Ant Group Co. In recent years, as Beijing clamped down on all spheres of the internet, agencies Officials also took nominal stakes of typically 1% the so-called preferred stock. While it’s unclear how Beijing will ever exercise this stake, analysts have speculated that in addition to gaining a seat or vote at the table, it could also help the government gain access to important data. ByteDance Ltd., owner of TikTok, and Weibo Corp. are among the top internet companies to have disclosed this type of arrangement. –With the help of Jeanny Yu. Bloomberg Businessweek’s Most Read 2023 Bloomberg LP

