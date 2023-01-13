PM Modi to announce ‘world’s longest river cruise’ today

PM will also release a document – “River Cruise Vision Document 2047”.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the world’s longest river cruise, MV Ganga Vilas, in Varanasi via video link and inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several other projects.

The longest river cruise in the world, the MV Ganga Vilas is the very first cruise ship built in India. It is the symbol of self-governing India (Atmanirbhar Bharat) in the river cruise business, a port, shipping and waterways official told ANI.

The MV Ganga Vilas will start its voyage from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and travel 3,200 km, in 51 days, to reach Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh.

The launching ceremony will be attended by the Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways – Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, as well as other ministers and senior officials from various ministries and departments.

Union Minister for Ports and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, told ANI that on her maiden voyage, MV Ganga Vilas will carry 32 tourists from Switzerland through 27 river systems and pass through various important destinations. located along the river banks in Varanasi, Patna, Kolkata, Bangladesh. , Guwahati and Sibsagar/Dibrugarh.

“The trip will give foreign tourists an opportunity to embark on an experiential journey and indulge in the art, culture, history and spirituality of India and Bangladesh,” said Mr Sonowal.

The Union Minister further said that this cruise is the culmination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to make the waterways a source of development for the nation. More than 100 waterways are being developed at various locations across India to facilitate the development of the waterway ecosystem, which will lead to more cruise tourism, boost local businesses along the banks of the river and lead to the growth of local economies.

Built to cherish Indian and international design, the modernist vessel is 62 meters long and 12 meters wide and requires a draft of 1.4 meters. With 18 suites and all associated amenities, the ship has a total carrying capacity of 36 passengers.

The PM will release a document – “River Cruise Vision Document 2047” which summarizes the vision for the progress and growth of river cruising by 2047.

During the event, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Haldia Multimodal Terminal, 4 floating community jetties in Uttar Pradesh, the skills development center in Guwahati in Assam

In order to facilitate the growth of water transport in India, IWAI has undertaken several projects, one of which is the Haldia MMT. Haldia is an industrial port city located at the confluence of the Hoogly River and the Bay of Bengal in the state of West Bengal. Haldia’s geographical advantage gives it a competitive logistical advantage with the waterway. It offers the possibility of exporting and importing the products at quite affordable rates. Developed on an area of ​​61 acres in the Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal under the Jal Marg Vikas project, the Haldia Multimodal Terminal (MMT) has a cargo handling capacity of 3.08 MMTPA. Berths are designed to accommodate vessels up to 3000 DWT

“Floating community jetties will be inaugurated in Saidpur (Ghazipur), Chochakpur (Ghazipur), Zamania (Ghazipur) and Kanpur (Ballia) in Uttar Pradesh. More than 60 community jetties are being constructed along the Ganga River through the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal to boost economic activities and improve the livelihoods of the local community,” the ministry official said.

A port, shipping and waterways official further said that community jetties aim for inclusive growth and would play a key role in improving people’s livelihoods by providing simple logistical solutions to small-scale farmers, fishing units, to an unorganized agricultural production unit, to horticulturists. , florists and artisans focusing on economic activities in and around the Ganga River hinterland.

With the rapid development and growth of the IWT sector, a skilled workforce is needed in the industry. As skills development is one of the main aspects for the growth of any sector, a skills development center has been developed in Guwahati for navigation and engineering personnel of inland vessels. This center will provide courses on IV Master, IV Engineer, fairway development, safety, etc. – with the help of IIT, Guwahati and the National Institute of Inland Navigation (NINI) in Patna.

Guwahati Skills Center will help the people of the North East region to increase their skills and employability in the water transport sector.

In addition to this, PM will also lay the foundation stone for a ship repair facility and an elevated road at Pandu Terminal. The elevated route will provide direct connectivity to NH 27. Repairing the ship will save a lot of valuable time as it takes more than a month for a ship to be transported to the repair facility in Kolkata and back. Moreover, it will also mean a lot of savings in terms of money as the shipping cost of the ship will also be saved.

“In line with PM’s vision of making waterways a source of nation development, IWAI is and will continue to contribute to the development of national waterways and make them increasingly efficient,” the official added.

