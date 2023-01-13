Politics
PM Modi to announce ‘world’s longest river cruise’ today
Varanasi:
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the world’s longest river cruise, MV Ganga Vilas, in Varanasi via video link and inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several other projects.
The longest river cruise in the world, the MV Ganga Vilas is the very first cruise ship built in India. It is the symbol of self-governing India (Atmanirbhar Bharat) in the river cruise business, a port, shipping and waterways official told ANI.
The MV Ganga Vilas will start its voyage from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and travel 3,200 km, in 51 days, to reach Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh.
The launching ceremony will be attended by the Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways – Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, as well as other ministers and senior officials from various ministries and departments.
Union Minister for Ports and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, told ANI that on her maiden voyage, MV Ganga Vilas will carry 32 tourists from Switzerland through 27 river systems and pass through various important destinations. located along the river banks in Varanasi, Patna, Kolkata, Bangladesh. , Guwahati and Sibsagar/Dibrugarh.
“The trip will give foreign tourists an opportunity to embark on an experiential journey and indulge in the art, culture, history and spirituality of India and Bangladesh,” said Mr Sonowal.
The Union Minister further said that this cruise is the culmination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to make the waterways a source of development for the nation. More than 100 waterways are being developed at various locations across India to facilitate the development of the waterway ecosystem, which will lead to more cruise tourism, boost local businesses along the banks of the river and lead to the growth of local economies.
Built to cherish Indian and international design, the modernist vessel is 62 meters long and 12 meters wide and requires a draft of 1.4 meters. With 18 suites and all associated amenities, the ship has a total carrying capacity of 36 passengers.
The PM will release a document – “River Cruise Vision Document 2047” which summarizes the vision for the progress and growth of river cruising by 2047.
During the event, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Haldia Multimodal Terminal, 4 floating community jetties in Uttar Pradesh, the skills development center in Guwahati in Assam
In order to facilitate the growth of water transport in India, IWAI has undertaken several projects, one of which is the Haldia MMT. Haldia is an industrial port city located at the confluence of the Hoogly River and the Bay of Bengal in the state of West Bengal. Haldia’s geographical advantage gives it a competitive logistical advantage with the waterway. It offers the possibility of exporting and importing the products at quite affordable rates. Developed on an area of 61 acres in the Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal under the Jal Marg Vikas project, the Haldia Multimodal Terminal (MMT) has a cargo handling capacity of 3.08 MMTPA. Berths are designed to accommodate vessels up to 3000 DWT
“Floating community jetties will be inaugurated in Saidpur (Ghazipur), Chochakpur (Ghazipur), Zamania (Ghazipur) and Kanpur (Ballia) in Uttar Pradesh. More than 60 community jetties are being constructed along the Ganga River through the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal to boost economic activities and improve the livelihoods of the local community,” the ministry official said.
A port, shipping and waterways official further said that community jetties aim for inclusive growth and would play a key role in improving people’s livelihoods by providing simple logistical solutions to small-scale farmers, fishing units, to an unorganized agricultural production unit, to horticulturists. , florists and artisans focusing on economic activities in and around the Ganga River hinterland.
With the rapid development and growth of the IWT sector, a skilled workforce is needed in the industry. As skills development is one of the main aspects for the growth of any sector, a skills development center has been developed in Guwahati for navigation and engineering personnel of inland vessels. This center will provide courses on IV Master, IV Engineer, fairway development, safety, etc. – with the help of IIT, Guwahati and the National Institute of Inland Navigation (NINI) in Patna.
Guwahati Skills Center will help the people of the North East region to increase their skills and employability in the water transport sector.
In addition to this, PM will also lay the foundation stone for a ship repair facility and an elevated road at Pandu Terminal. The elevated route will provide direct connectivity to NH 27. Repairing the ship will save a lot of valuable time as it takes more than a month for a ship to be transported to the repair facility in Kolkata and back. Moreover, it will also mean a lot of savings in terms of money as the shipping cost of the ship will also be saved.
“In line with PM’s vision of making waterways a source of nation development, IWAI is and will continue to contribute to the development of national waterways and make them increasingly efficient,” the official added.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video of the Day
Stones thrown at Vande Bharat train in Andhra Pradesh
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/pm-modi-to-flag-off-worlds-longest-river-cruise-today-3688139
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi to announce ‘world’s longest river cruise’ today
- Google Ticket Marketing Magic, Tue Jan 24, 2023 10:00
- NCAA makes change to college football transfer portal
- Fashion is not ready for the coming regulations
- Apple TV and Apple Music apps for Windows quietly appear in Microsoft Store TechCrunch
- Chinese government to take preferred shares in Alibaba and Tencent
- Jokowi to ban copper exports, what’s the fate of Freeport?
- UK weather update: Snow forecast from the National Weather Service as temperatures across the UK plummet
- I’ve watched market rumors swirl around the NYSE trading floor for a decade. Now they’re moving at lightning speed
- Political spectrum: the PTI Imran emerged victorious
- Boris Johnson plans to visit Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Ukraine | Boris Johnson
- Saudi Arabia and Singapore buy 10% of Kakao Entertainment