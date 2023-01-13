Turkey summons Swedish ambassador for demonstration bearing Erdogan’s image | News





Footage shared by Turkish media showed what they described as a protest by PKK members in which they hung an effigy of Erdogan outside Stockholm City Hall.

Turkey has summoned Sweden’s ambassador to Ankara for a protest in Stockholm in which an effigy of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was hung at his feet. Staffan Herrstrom, Sweden’s ambassador to Turkey, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry on Thursday and Ankara’s reaction was conveyed to him, a Turkish diplomatic source told Reuters news agency. Sweden sought Turkey’s approval to join NATO, something it sought after Russia invaded Ukraine last year. Ankara said Sweden needed to take a clearer stance against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and what Turkey sees as its Syrian branch, the People’s Protection Units (YPG). Turkey designates both groups as terrorist entities, while Sweden, as a member of the European Union, only considers the PKK a terrorist group. Finland and Sweden signed a tripartite agreement with Turkey in 2022 aimed at overcoming Ankara’s objections to joining NATO. Our expectation that the perpetrators of the incident will be identified, that the necessary processes will be completed and that Sweden will keep its promises has been underlined, the diplomatic source said. The Swedish foreign ministry confirmed that the ambassador had been summoned to the foreign ministry in Ankara, but declined to give details of what was discussed. Herrstrom had already been summoned in October for insulting content about Erdogan on Swedish public television. The scenes of protests in Stockholm have been a particular issue mentioned by Turkish authorities in the past, with Erdogan saying PKK members should not be allowed to march in Sweden. On Thursday, footage shared by pro-government Turkish media showed what they said was a protest by PKK members in which they hung an effigy of Erdogan outside Stockholm City Hall. Very few people could be seen in the footage. Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said Stockholm condemned the incident but did not refer to any country directly. The government protects an open debate on political choices, but strongly distances itself from threats and hatred against political representatives, he said on Twitter. The Government ensures an open debate on political choices, it firmly repudiates threats and hatred directed against political representatives. The depiction of an elected president being executed in front of City Hall is deplorable. Tobias Billstrom (@TobiasBillstrom) January 12, 2023 Sweden’s prime minister said on Sunday that Stockholm was confident that Turkey would approve its NATO bid, but would not meet all the conditions set by Ankara. That PKK terrorists can challenge the Swedish government in the heart of Stockholm is proof that the Swedish authorities have not taken the necessary measures against terrorism, said on Twitter the director of communication of the Turkish presidency, Fahrettin Altun. The PKK has been waging a rebellion against the Turkish state since 1984. Tens of thousands of people have been killed since then. The YPG, however, is the leading force of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which Western nations have supported in the fight against ISIL (ISIS), which has led to tensions with Turkey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/1/13/turkey-summons-swedish-ambassador-over-erdogan-puppet-protest

