How the discovery of classified files by Bidens compares to the Trump case.





WASHINGTON The revelation that classified documents were found in a private office that Joseph R. Biden Jr. used before starting his 2020 campaign and at his residence in Wilmington, Del., has drawn comparisons with former President Donald J. Trumps hoarding sensitive government records, which is the subject of a criminal investigation.

Based on what’s known to the public so far, here’s a closer look:

How are the situations similar?

At their core, both involve official records bearing classification marks that improperly accompanied Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden after they left office. Under the Presidential Archives Act, the White House archives are supposed to be turned over to the National Archives and Records Administration once an administration leaves. Private citizens are generally not permitted to hold classified documents, and regulations require that these files be stored securely.

Special advocates, a type of prosecutor appointed to conduct sensitive investigations with some independence from the day-to-day oversight of the Justice Department, are now reviewing both situations. In the Mr. Trumps case, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland appointed special counsel, Jack Smith, in November. On Thursday, Mr. Garland appointed Robert K. Hur, a former U.S. attorney appointed by Trump, as special counsel for the Biden investigation.

How are the situations different?

There are significant gaps in the public record about the two, but available information suggests there were significant differences in how the documents were discovered, their volume and, importantly, how Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden responded.

Mr. Trump and his aides have resisted repeated efforts by governments to get them all back. Lawyers for Mr. Bidens have reported the issue, and the White House says it has cooperated fully.

These apparent differences have important legal implications.

Where were the files?

In Mr. Trump’s case, several hundred government records marked as classified along with thousands of unclassified documents and photos ended up at his Florida club and residence, Mar-a-Lago, after he left office. . Some were in boxes in a locked storage closet, and the FBI discovered more in Mr. Trump’s office, including his office, according to court documents.

In the case of Mr. Bidens, what the administration described as a small number of documents with classified marks were found in a locked cupboard in an office of a Washington think tank, the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy. and Global Engagement. Mr Biden had periodically used the space after leaving the vice presidency in 2017 and before starting his presidential campaign.

A subsequent search of Mr. Bidens’ home in Wilmington, Del., revealed another lot in what the White House said was a storage space in the garage, along with a one-page document among the materials stored in an adjacent room.

How did the files get there?

As president, Mr. Trump reportedly periodically took files from the Oval Office to residential areas of the White House. During the chaos of his final days in office after seeking to cling to power, these files were apparently packed with personal items like clothing and souvenirs and shipped to Mar-a-Lago.

It’s not yet publicly known how the Obama administration files ended up at the Penn Biden Center and Mr. Bidens’ home, but the White House has suggested boxes of files may have been shipped to both locations during the transition. of 2017. (He also said, however, that Mr. Biden did not begin using the think tank’s office until mid-2017.)

On Tuesday, Mr Biden said he takes classified information seriously and was surprised to learn there were government documents there that had been brought to that office.

How did the problems arise?

Very differently.

In Mr. Trump’s case, the National Archives realized in the spring of 2021 that historically significant files were missing and asked Mr. Trump to return them. The agency eventually recovered 15 boxes and found they contained documents with classification marks. The Department of Justice recovered additional documents after issuing a subpoena.

While a representative for Mr. Trump falsely told the department in June that he had fully complied with the subpoena, law enforcement officials obtained evidence that Mr. Trump still had some. more and a court authorized an FBI search in August to recover them.

In Mr. Biden’s case, the White House said his attorneys discovered the records Nov. 2 as they were packing to leave the Penn Biden Center office. The documents have not been the subject of any prior request or investigation by the archives, he said.

Mr. Bidens’ team then searched two other locations where the White House said documents from his office as vice president might have been sent after the Obama administration left: his home in Wilmington and another in Rehoboth Beach, Del. No records were found in Rehoboth. Beach.

The White House acknowledged Mr Bidens’ team found the files stored at the Wilmington home and said it reported the discovery immediately, but did not say when. In announcing Mr. Hur’s appointment, Mr. Garland said Mr. Bidens’ team reported finding most of the documents on December 20 and reported finding an additional on the morning of January 12.

How did they respond?

Very differently.

Mr. Bidens’ team reported the issue to the National Archives the same day the first batch was discovered, and the agency retrieved the documents the next morning, the administration said. He pointed out that Mr. Bidens’ team has since cooperated with the archives and the Justice Department, including searching his two homes, to ensure that all Obama-Biden administration records are in their possession. archives.

Mr. Biden said on Tuesday that his lawyers acted appropriately: They immediately called the archives to turn over the documents. We fully cooperated fully with the review, which I hope will be completed soon, he said.

By contrast, Mr. Trump and his aides for months delayed responding to repeated requests from the National Archives, then failed to fully comply with the subpoena while falsely claiming they had. A court filing also suggested that security camera footage showed government records were likely concealed and removed from Mar-a-Lago’s storage room after the subpoena.

Mr Trump has repeatedly attacked the National Archives for telling the Justice Department about the case and called the investigation illegitimate. A federal judge plans to hold his team in contempt for defying the subpoena.

In each case, were the documents still classified?

Most likely.

Mr Trump has publicly claimed that before he left office, he declassified everything that came to Mar-a-Lago. No credible evidence has emerged to support this claim, and his lawyers have resisted repeating it in court, where lying has professional consequences. (Furthermore, the potential crimes cited in the affidavit used to search Mr. Trump’s Florida residence do not depend on whether or not the mishandled documents are classified.)

While the executive order governing the classified information system gives vice presidents the same power to declassify secrets that presidents wield, Mr. Biden did not claim to have declassified documents found in the Penn Biden Center closet. He said Tuesday he didn’t know what they were.

How many classified documents were there?

Far more classified documents appear to have been improperly stored at Mr. Trump’s estate than at Mr. Bidens’ office.

Court records indicate that 184 documents marked as classified were in the 15 boxes the National Archives originally recovered from Mar-a-Lago. The Trump team turned over 38 more such records after the subpoena, and the FBI found 103 more in its search.

The Biden administration’s initial statement said a small number of documents marked as classified were discovered in the Penn Biden Center closet. CBS News reported there were about 10. The administration’s statement Thursday regarding the second batch found at his Wilmington home also described it as a small number.

Have documents also been mutilated or destroyed?

Mr. Trump appears to have destroyed official documents. Former aides said he tore up files during his tenure, and a letter from the National Archives said some of the recovered files had been mutilated.

There have been no allegations that Mr. Biden destroyed any public records.

What are the legal consequences of these differences?

The implications of these differences are significant, although more information may yet be revealed.

One question is whether any mishandling of secrets was intentional. A provision in the Espionage Act, for example, criminalizes anyone who, without authorization, deliberately keeps a national security secret and fails to turn it over on request to an official authorized to have custody of it.

Another provision of the law states that a person may be guilty if, through gross negligence, they allow national security documents to be removed from their place of custody. This provision has consistently been interpreted in Justice case law and practice as requiring a state of mind so reckless as to fall just short of will.

Mar-a-Lago’s search request cited the Espionage Act, as well as laws against destroying official documents and obstructing an official effort. The fact that the FBI discovered additional documents with classification marks during its search of Mar-a-Lago also raised the possibility that Mr. Trump’s team defied the subpoena and made false claims.

