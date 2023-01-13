China looms large as President Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida sit down to discuss defense change and regional tensions

(The Conversation is an independent, nonprofit source of news, analysis, and commentary from academic experts.)

Mary M. McCarthy, Drake University

(THE CONVERSATION) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is due to sit down with President Joe Biden at the White House on January 13, 2023.

The bilateral meeting in the United States is Kishida’s latest stop on a five-day tour of allies that has also seen him visit France, Italy, the United Kingdom and Canada. It comes as Japan takes over the G-7 presidency, with leaders of the seven largest economies due to meet in Hiroshima in May.

It also marks the first visit to the White House by a Japanese Prime Minister since the country revamped its defense priorities with the release of its National Security Strategy in December 2022. The new strategy supports a more robust security posture and assertiveness of Japan in the face of changing geopolitical and national realities. The new defense plan forms the backdrop for the meeting with Biden.

As an expert on U.S.-Japan relations, I believe national security strategy is the lens through which the meeting should be viewed, emphasizing four key elements.

1. Emphasize the US-Japan alliance

The main purpose of the leaders’ meeting will be to underscore the strength and importance of the U.S.-Japan alliance, both rhetorically and substantively.

Both governments will likely seek to show foreign and domestic audiences that Japan and the United States are in sync on foreign policy priorities. Both countries have defined democracy and the rule of law as common values ​​that underpin the US-Japan alliance, and there is no reason to believe that Biden or Kishida will deviate from this line, in especially with regard to their shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific. .

Given the context of the meeting, such rhetoric can have substantial consequences and inform how the alliance positions itself and can evolve after the latest change in Japan’s defense strategy. Japan’s national security strategy is ambitious in its development of new strategic capabilities, including counterattack measures, and represents unprecedented financial commitments by the Japanese government. Yet Japan can only achieve its new defense goals in close cooperation with the United States. Accordingly, Japan will expect Bidens to give a full show of support for both the bilateral alliance and Japan’s new defense strategy.

But the meeting is not just about satisfying Japanese concerns that the U.S.-Japan alliance is strong and stable, supports Bidens’ goal of reinvigorating relations with U.S. allies, and acts as a deterrent to any country seeking to disrupt the status quo in the Indo-Pacific region.

2. Address regional tensions

Over the past decade, the security environment in Asia has become more dangerous.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, this is even more the case. North Korea has been emboldened, knowing that Russia and China are unlikely to act against its provocations in the current geopolitical environment. It is telling that North Korea tested more missiles in 2022 than in any previous year.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed his desire to reunite Taiwan with the mainland during his tenure, holding large-scale military drills around the island just days before the U.S.-Japan meeting.

The United States views the steps in Japan’s new defense strategy as important to regional security as a form of deterrence against aggression from China and North Korea and as a means for the United States military and Japan to work together more transparently in the event of conflict in the region. The meeting at the White House provides an opportunity for Biden and Kishida to reiterate their shared regional concerns and display a united resolve against any saber-rattling in the region.

3. Confront Russian Aggression

As the current chair of the G-7 and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2023-24, Japan will have to confront the main geopolitical drama playing out on the world stage: the Russian war in Ukraine. The new national security strategy illustrates how the Japanese government’s view of Russia has shifted from a potential strategic partner to a strategic threat. Japan has also expressed concern that Russia is associating with China in ways that undermine regional security.

These changes in Japanese governments’ perception of Russia bring it closer to the US position and will likely be reflected in how the Russian invasion of Ukraine will be discussed between the two leaders at the White House meeting.

4. Economic Security

In 2021, Japan created a cabinet-level position of economic security minister, and the importance of insulating the economy from external threats was reiterated in the national security strategy.

A priority is to ensure the resilience of the supply chain in the face of existing or potential disruptions due to pandemics, climate change, military conflicts or politically motivated actions, such as the withholding of needed goods or services by others. governments.

The United States and Japan both stressed that a crucial element of supply chain resilience is partnering with like-minded nations. As such, a strengthened economic and technological cooperation plan is one of the subjects likely to be addressed by the two leaders.

so how much of this is about China?

The US-Japan bilateral summit is not just about China, China was not mentioned by name either in the White House announcement of the planned content of Friday’s meeting between Biden and Kishida or in the preview from the White House of the last meeting of the two leaders in Cambodia. in November 2022.

Yet China looms large for the United States and Japan in each of these four areas, as both seek to bolster the defense, diplomatic and economic relations of the two nations and are likely never to be far from the surface of what is being discussed.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article here: https://theconversation.com/china-looms-large-as-president-biden-and-japans-pm-kishida-sit-down-to-discuss-defense-shift-regional-tensions-197608.