Alvi blames social media for Imran-Bajwa’s ‘bad blood’ – Newspaper





Blaming social media for misunderstandings that arose between the former army chief and former prime minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi said he had made efforts to iron out those differences and would continue to do.

In an interview with BBC Urdu, published on Thursday, the president said giving undue importance to what was being said on social media platforms was one of the main reasons for misunderstandings between retired General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Mr. Khan.

According to him, even now those in power were not able to manage the medium properly, adding that YouTube had been shut down in Pakistan for two years because the decision makers could not manage it.

While admitting that social media has its own importance, he said that when it is given excessive importance in polarization, it causes problems.

That’s what I told everyone: worry about your own problems, not [what is on] social media, or who abused whom. It doesn’t matter, he said, adding that it would be very sad if Pakistan’s history reflected that it was social media that drove the country towards destruction.

Expressing serious concerns about the country’s economy, he said if all stakeholders, including political parties, do not ignore the differences and start discussions, the economic situation could worsen.

In the interview, he said it was important to bring down the political temperature in the country and, to this end, proposed a dialogue between all stakeholders.

He also claimed the current coalition government was evasive in talks with the PTI, saying there had been no contact between the two sides in the past month and the government had failed to respond to demands. of negotiations.

President Alvi has also informed the country’s military establishment and political parties that cooperation is better than disagreement.

It is important for Pakistan. This is the advice I give to everyone in public and in private.

When the interviewer asked the president if differences between Imran and the former army chief had developed over the appointment of the country’s spymaster, the president said he would not talk about it. a particular person or incident.

However, without naming anyone, the president said all parties were inflexible and his advice was unsolicited.

He further said that he advised those who were inflexible to let the past pass, adding that it would have been better if his advice had been followed.

If you look at the polls at the time, the whole country was saying that talks had to take place. I still don’t understand who was the most reluctant. When I say the past is past, people are unable to do so.

The BBC Urdu report noted that President Alvi did not specify whether he was referring to the PTI or the former army chief, but said everyone was taking revenge in the political arena.

The president was also asked if there was any truth to the reports claiming that the PTI tried to convince retired General Bajwa to extend his term in meetings he moderated.

The president responded by saying he was unaware of the offers that were made.

But I said misunderstandings should be resolved by sitting down together. Whether it is any political party, the opposition or the establishment, I am ready to play the role of mediator.

Posted in Dawn, January 13, 2023

