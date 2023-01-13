PM Modi announces the world’s longest river cruise, Ganga Vilas, departing from Varanasi





On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the cruise on the Ganges from Varanasi. The 51-day cruise, billed as the world’s longest river cruise, is set to reach its final destination Dibrugarh in Assam on March 1.

The start of the world’s longest river cruise service on the Ganges is a landmark moment. It will herald a new era of tourism in India, Prime Minister Modi has said, while launching the cruise virtually via video conference. He added that the cruise service will boost tourism and create new job opportunities. The start of the Ganges cruise service is a landmark moment. It will herald a new era of tourism in India. https://t.co/NOVFLFrroE Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 13, 2023 Addressing the foreign tourist embarking on the cruise’s maiden voyage, the Prime Minister said: India cannot be defined with words, it can only be experienced with the heart. Departing from Varanasi, the cruise ship, MV Ganga Vilas, will cover 3,200 km in 51 days, crossing 27 river systems and several states before ending its journey in Dibrugarh. The trip includes visits to 50 tourist sites including World Heritage Sites, National Parks, River Ghats and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh and Guwahati in Assam. He will make pit stops to cover the famous Ganga Arti in Varanasi, the Buddhist site of Sarnath; and even Majuli, Assam’s largest river island. Travelers will also visit Bihar Yoga School and Vikramshila University. The cruise will pass through the Sunderbans in the Bay of Bengal delta, as well as Kaziranga National Park. The ship has three decks, 18 suites on board with capacity for 36 tourists, with all luxury amenities. The maiden voyage has 32 registered Swiss tourists for the entire duration of the voyage. It will cost you around Rs 25,000 per person per day. The maiden voyage has 32 registered Swiss tourists for the entire duration of the voyage. Although it is run by private operators, the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), under the Ministry of Shipping, Ports and Waterways (MoPSW), has supported the project. The operator told The Indian Express that it has already scheduled the next voyage of MV Ganga Vilass for September this year, and bookings will open shortly. Tickets can be booked on the Antara River Cruises website. Emphasizing the need to develop river cruise tourism in the country, Union Shipping & Ports Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the sector will generate job opportunities in the hinterland. He said that the river tourist circuits will be developed and integrated with the existing tourist circuits for maximum exposure and rapid development of this sector in the country.

