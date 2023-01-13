Trump discussed using a nuclear weapon on North Korea in 2017 and blaming it on someone else, book says





WASHINGTON Behind closed doors in 2017, President Donald Trump discussed the idea of ​​using a nuclear weapon against North Korea and suggested he might blame a US strike on the communist regime on another country, according to a new section of a book that details key events in his administration.

Trump’s alleged comments, first reported in a new afterword to a book by New York Times Washington correspondent Michael Schmidt, came as tensions between the United States and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un were escalating, alarming White House chief of staff John Kelly. .

The new section of “Donald Trump vs. America,” obtained by NBC News ahead of its Tuesday paperback release, offers an in-depth look at Kelly’s life and tenure as Trump’s July 2017 chief of staff. to January 2019. Kelly was previously Trump’s Homeland Security Secretary. For the narrative, Schmidt cites in part dozens of background interviews with former Trump administration officials and others who worked with Kelly.

Eight days after Kelly arrived in the White House as chief of staff, Trump warned that North Korea would be “faced with fire, fury and frank power the likes of which this world has never seen. previously”. When Trump gave his first address to the United Nations General Assembly in September 2017, he threatened to “totally destroy North Korea” if Kim, whom he called “Rocket Man”, continued his military threats.

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stand on North Korean soil as they head towards South Korea at the Demilitarized Zone on June 30, 2019 in Panmunjom, Korea. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images File

Later that month, Trump continued to incite North Korea through his tweets. But Kelly was more concerned with what Trump was saying in private, reports Schmidt.

“What scared Kelly even more than the tweets was the fact that behind closed doors in the Oval Office, Trump continued to talk as if he wanted to go to war. He cavalierly discussed the idea of ‘use a nuclear weapon against North Korea, saying that if he took such a step, the administration could blame someone else to absolve itself of responsibility,’ according to the new section of the book.

Kelly tried to use reason to explain to Trump why it wouldn’t work, Schmidt continues.

“It would be hard not to get singled out,” Kelly told the president, according to the afterword.

Kelly brought top military leaders to the White House to brief Trump on how easily war between the United States and North Korea could break out, and the enormous consequences of such a conflict. But the argument about how many people could be killed had “no impact on Trump,” Schmidt writes.

Kelly then attempted to point out that there would be economic repercussions, but the argument only held Trump’s attention for so long, according to the afterword.

Then Trump would “return to the possibility of war, including at one point raising with Kelly the possibility of launching a preemptive military attack on North Korea,” Schmidt said.

Kelly warned that Trump would need congressional approval for a preemptive strike, which “baffled and annoyed” Trump, according to the afterword.

Trump tweeted in early January 2018: “North Korean leader Kim Jong Un just said the ‘nuclear button is on his desk at all times.’ Could someone in his exhausted and starving regime inform him that I also I have a nuclear button, but it’s a much bigger and more powerful button than his, and my button works!”

Schmidt also writes that it had been well known to senior US officials for several decades that North Korea sought to spy on US decision makers. White House aides were therefore alarmed “that Trump is repeatedly talking on unclassified phones, with friends and confidants outside the government, about how he wanted to use military force against North Korea.”

Schmidt writes that there is no evidence that North Korea has a source in the White House, but he said “it was well within the realm of American intelligence assessment” that she could have listened to calls from Trump.

“Kelly should remind Trump that he could not share classified information with his friends,” Schmidt wrote.

According to the new section, Kelly came up with a plan that he says ultimately prompted Trump to reverse his rhetoric in the spring of 2018: to directly appeal to Trump’s “narcissism.”

Kelly convinced the president he could prove he was the “biggest salesman in the world” by trying to establish a diplomatic relationship, Schmidt writes, thereby preventing a nuclear conflict that Kelly and other top military officials saw as a more immediate threat than most realized at the time.

The situation with North Korea consumed Kelly almost immediately after he took the White House job, something he hadn’t actually committed to doing before Trump tweeted that the job was his, according to the news. section.

Holy shit — oh, I have to call Karen, Kelly said, referring to his wife, according to the afterword.

“Three days later, Monday morning, Kelly met with his aides in a large conference room in a Department of Homeland Security office a few blocks from the White House. Kelly was solemn. job,” he said, referring to the ministerial post he was leaving. “It’s not a great job. But the president asked me to do it.”

