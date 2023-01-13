Nadine Dorries calls for Boris Johnson’s return to save the Tories

Former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has called for Boris Johnson to return to the helm

A former Tory cabinet minister has called for Boris Johnson to return as prime minister, saying it’s the only way the Tory party can win the next election.

Nadine Dorries said Thursday that “nothing has gone well” for the party since Johnson left and was replaced by Liz Truss and then Rishi Sunak.

Johnson resigned as prime minister in July when a series of resignations triggered the collapse of his government following a number of damaging scandals.

“Nothing has gone right for us since the day they fired Boris Johnson,” the former culture secretary told TalkTV.

“I think we were four to five points behind in the polls the day he was impeached…it was easy to burn during a general election campaign.”

Labor has had a significant lead over the Conservative Party in the polls since last summer – with a YouGov survey last month placing Labor at 46% and the Conservatives at 25%.

On the other hand, YouGov poll at the time of Johnson’s resignation in July placed Labor at 40% and the Conservatives at 29%.

Boris Johnson resigned last year after a series of scandals led to the collapse of his government. (Reuters)

Dorries added: “Tory MPs…have a very simple question to ask themselves when they look in the mirror.

“And it’s, ‘Do you want to continue being an MP? “…we are more than 20 points behind.”

Dorries, who was a close ally of Johnson during his premiership, made the remarks amid growing speculation that Johnson would return to frontline politics.

On Tuesday, Johnson’s ally and Tory counterpart Lord Stephen Greenhalgh said his return was “likely”.

I was with Boris in City Hall in the second term and I think he was more successful in the second term than in the first,” Greenhalgh told Newsnight.

Someone asked me to read a [Harold] Wilson biography by [Labour MP] Nick Thomas Symonds and this was a prime minister returning in two separate terms and Boris will be the same with a gap.

So I think it’s probably not 100% certain but there’s a high probability that he’ll come back.

However, senior curator David Davis told Times Radio on Tuesday speculation about his return were “journalistic rumblings”.

“Honestly – I don’t think there’s a big appetite to turn on Rishi.” Davis said.

“We’ve had a record number of prime ministers in a year. And if we decide we’re going to change again, the public will lose confidence.”

In October, Johnson considered running in the Tory leadership race sparked by Truss’s resignation, saying he had the necessary backing of 100 Tory MPs to return.

However, he added that it was “just not the right time” for him to return.

Watch: Boris Johnson ‘joked he was at the furthest party from society in the UK’ on lockdown party No 10