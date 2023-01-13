Indonesia acknowledges gross human rights violations







Photo: AFP Indonesian President Joko Widodo has acknowledged “gross human rights violations” in his country’s history and pledged to prevent any repetition. Hi cited 12 “regrettable” events, including an anti-communist purge at the height of the Cold War. According to some estimates, the massacres killed around 500,000 people. Widodo is the second Indonesian president to publicly admit the bloodshed of the 1960s, following the late Abdurrahman Wahid’s public apology in 2000. Violence erupted after communists were accused of killing six generals in an attempted coup amid a power struggle between communists, the military and Islamist groups. “With a clear mind and a serious heart, I [Indonesia’s] head of state recognize that gross human rights violations have occurred in many cases,” Widodo said Wednesday at a press conference outside the presidential palace in Jakarta. “And I deeply regret that these violations have occurred,” added the president, more commonly known as Jokowi. The events he cited took place between 1965 and 2003 and included the kidnapping of Democratic activists during protests against former leader Suharto’s iron-fisted presidency in the late 1990s. The president also pointed to rights abuses in the Papua region – the eastern region bordering Papua New Guinea where a long-standing separatist movement is rife – as well as during an insurgency in Aceh province, north of the island of Sumatra. . The government was seeking to restore victims’ rights “fairly and judiciously without denying judicial resolution”, he said, but did not specify how this would be done. “I will strive with all my heart to ensure that gross human rights violations never happen again in the future,” he added. However, rights campaigners said his confession did not address government accountability. Usman Hamid, Amnesty International’s Executive Director for Indonesia, has called for legal action against the perpetrators. “Mere acknowledgment without trying to bring to justice those responsible for past human rights abuses will only add salt to the wounds of the victims and their families. Put simply, the President’s statement makes no sense. without responsibility,” he said. Andreas Harsono of Human Rights Watch said Widodo “has refrained from explicitly admitting the government’s role in the atrocities or committing to pursuing accountability.” Widodo recently received a report from a team he appointed last year to investigate rights abuses. -BBC

