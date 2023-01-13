



As his latest vice president seemingly prepares for his own run for the White House, Donald Trump is now sifting through filing cabinets full of MAGA women to find his next running mate. Rather than choosing a safe and conventional option, as he did in 2016, Trump seems determined to run with a loyalist this time, someone who, unlike Mike Pence, would walk through the fires he will inevitably start in the instead of trying not to burn themselves.

At the top of the list of 2024 VEEP former presidents, which was detailed in a Daily Beast report on Thursday, are GOP representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Elise Stefanik, who have both been his staunch defenders since he left. its functions.

Right now, Greene seems like the most viable option on the reported list, despite (or by virtue of) his long track record of outrageous remarks and incidents. The Georgia Republican, who is rising high after defending Kevin McCarthy in his hard-fought victory for the Presidents gavel, has been one of the biggest fundraisers for Republicans in the House since winning the 2020 election. thanks to her speeches at Trump rallies, she’s already a fan favorite among the MAGA faithful. If the plan for Trump’s third presidential race is to simply lean in, then allying with Greene would accomplish that.

As for Stefanik, his conservative credentials are less solid. Although she was a notorious critic of Trump during the 2016 election and early in his presidency, the New York lawmaker has since remade her image by zealously tying herself to Trump. Case in point: She was the first-ever House member to endorse her 2024 campaign after serving as a congressional watchdog during her two impeachments.

Another potential name floating around in the Daily Beast report was Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman turned Fox News contributor who likely caught Trump’s eye during his many appearances on Tucker Carlson tonight. Suffice it to say, picking an Army Reserve officer from Gabbardan who rose to national prominence after a short run in the last Democratic primary election would be very surprising.

What wouldn’t, however, is South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. The Republican has become a rising star on the right thanks to various red meat stunts she has performed during the pandemic, including her use of COVID-19 relief funds to promote tourism in South Dakota amid a increase in cases. She also questioned the usefulness of masks and social distancing and followed Trump’s lead after he falsely peddled hydroxychloroquine as a possible wonder drug.

But even with his name’s growing recognition, Noem still governs a relatively small state that would already go for Trump in a general election, running counter to conventional wisdom on choosing a vice president who could cast a wider net.

Last among the parade of possibilities is Kari Lake, the former local news anchor and failed GOP candidate for governor. She has never held public office, but easily won the gubernatorial primary in Arizona last year thanks to Trump’s endorsement. After losing a close race in November, she has spent weeks pumping out crackpot theories about voter fraud rather than concede a record that is unlikely to win over moderates or cause a stir big enough to appease Trump critics in right.

It should be noted that it is strange that Trump is thinking about vice choices so early in the primary phase. He has yet to build strong operations in key primary states and has spent the weeks since his announcement hiding in Florida. Also, candidates typically seek out a running mate when it becomes clear that they actually have a solid platform to run on and right now Trump’s platform is about as solid as a square of Jell-O.

