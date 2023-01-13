Imran Khan gives wild response to Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan





Koffee with Karan is the most famous Bollywood talk show where Karan Johar conducts friendly conversation with celebrity guests. The chat show has completed 7 seasons from the year 2004. The director brews interesting conversations trying to dig into the controversies but many guests pulled KJos leg on his show. One such guest in 2010 was Imran Khan when he made an appearance on the couch with Ranbir Kapoor. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today: Ira Khan Gets Engaged To Nupur Shikhare, Katrina Kaif Gets Mad At Paparazzi, Salman Khan Steams Up In Bigg Boss 16 & More

On Imran Khan’s birthday, we remember how he sarcastically insulted Karan Johar on Koffee with Karan. On the show, Karan asked who he would give the title Film direction for dummies. To this, the actor gave a subtle sarcastic response and Ranbir Kapoor agreed with a high-five. Karan looked offended as he looked surprised at the actor. To read also – Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan, is OFFICIALLY engaged with the beautiful Nupur Shikhare; Imran Khan makes a rare appearance [WATCH VIDEOS]

During the show’s quick round, Imran Khan lashed out at the director. KJo asked “Who would you give these books to? Moviemaking for Dummies?” Imran did not give a straight answer and pulled Karans leg. Responding to him in return asked him if he could give him the title. In return, Jaane Tu Ya actor Jaane Naa received a high-five from Ranbir Kapoor while Karan Johar gave a surprised look. Immediately, Ranbir added that he still wanted to work with the director. Also Read – Shah Rukh Khan to Aamir Khan; Actors who took a break from movies after their big box office failures

This caught the attention of many and netizens reacted saying why Imran didn’t get any movies later. Someone on the internet also mentioned that Karan Johar made sure that Imran didn’t get any movies.

Imran Khan made his Bollywood debut opposite Genelia Dsouza in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa. Famous for films like Break Ke Baad, I Hate Love Storys, Delhi Belly, and more, the actor was last seen in 2015’s Katti Batti with Kangana Ranaut. It’s been 7 years since Khan last appeared on the big screen.

