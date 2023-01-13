Narendra Modi announces world’s longest river cruise MV Ganga Vilas in Varanasi via video conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced the world’s longest river cruise-MV Ganga Vilas and inaugurated the Tent City in Varanasi via video conference. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several other waterway projects worth over Rs. 1000 crores during the event. In line with the Prime Ministers’ efforts to boost river cruise tourism, the huge untapped potential of river cruises will be unlocked with the launch of this service and it will herald a new era of river cruise tourism for India.

Addressing the assembly, the Prime Minister greeted Lord Mahadev and greeted everyone on the auspicious occasion of Lohri. The Prime Minister emphasized charity, faith, tapasya and faith in our festivals and the role of rivers in them. This makes projects related to inland waterways all the more significant, it said.

Prime Minister Modi pointed out that the longest river cruise from Kashi to Dibrugarh is being launched today, which will put the tourist spots of northern India prominently on the global tourism map. He said other dedicated projects today in Varanasi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, Assam worth 1000 crore will boost tourism potential and job in east india.

Emphasizing the central role of River Ganga in the life of every Indian, the Prime Minister lamented that the area around the banks has lagged behind in development in the post-independence period, thus leading to mass exodus of people from this area. . The Prime Minister has developed a two-pronged approach to remedy this unfortunate situation. On the one hand, the campaign to clean up the Ganga was undertaken through Namami Ganga and Arth Ganga was taken up on the other hand. In Arth Ganga, steps have been taken to create an environment of economic dynamism in the states from where Ganga passes.

Speaking directly to tourists from foreign countries traveling on the cruise’s maiden voyage, the Prime Minister said, “Today India has everything and much beyond your imagination. He further added that India can only be lived with the heart as the nation has welcomed everyone with an open heart irrespective of region or religion, creed or country and has welcomed tourists from all parts of the world.

Shedding light on the river cruise experience, the Prime Minister informed that she has something special for everyone. He added that those seeking spirituality will cover destinations like Kashi, Bodh Gaya, Vikramshila, Patna Sahib and Majuli, tourists seeking a multinational cruise experience will have the opportunity to via Dhaka in Bangladesh, and those who wish to witness the natural diversity of India. will cross the Sundarbans and the forests of Assam. Observing that the cruise will cross 25 different rivers, the Prime Minister said that this cruise has significant significance for those keenly interested in understanding India’s river systems. He also mentioned that it is a golden opportunity for those who want to explore the myriad culinary and cuisines of India. The extraordinary fusion of India’s heritage and modernity can be witnessed on this cruise, the Prime Minister remarked as he highlighted the new era of cruise tourism where new job opportunities will be created for the youth of the country. Not only foreign tourists but Indians who have traveled to different countries for such experience can now head to northern India, the Prime Minister has said. He also informed that similar experiences are being prepared in other waterways of the country to boost cruise tourism while keeping in mind the budget as well as the luxury experience.

The start of the Ganges cruise service is a landmark moment. It will herald a new era of tourism in India. https://t.co/NOVFLFrroE Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 13, 2023

The Prime Minister also mentioned that India is entering a robust tourism phase as with an increasing global profile, curiosity about India is also increasing. That is why, said the Prime Minister, over the past 8 years, various measures have been taken to develop the tourism sector in the country. Places of worship have been developed as a priority and Kashi is a living example of such efforts. With improved facilities and the rejuvenation of Kashi Vishvanath Dham, Kashi has seen a huge increase in the number of visiting devotees. This gave a huge boost to the local economy. The new city of tents, imbued with modernity, spirituality and faith, will offer a unique experience to tourists.

The Prime Minister said today’s event is a reflection of the policies, decisions and direction taken after 2014 in the country. This decade of the 21st century is a decade of infrastructure transformation in India. India has a level of infrastructure that was unimaginable a few years ago. He said that social infrastructure such as houses, toilets, hospitals, electricity, water, cooking gas, educational institutes, digital infrastructure and physical connectivity infrastructure such as roads railways, waterways, airways and roads, all these are strong indicators of India’s rapid growth. In all fields, India sees the best and the greatest, he stressed.

The Prime Minister highlighted the low utilization of river waterways in India before 2014 despite the rich history of this mode of transport in the country. After 2014, India is putting this ancient strength to work for the cause of modern India. There is a new law and a detailed action plan for the development of waterways in the major rivers of the country. The Prime Minister informed that in 2014 there were only 5 national waterways in the country, now there are 111 national waterways in the country and about two dozen are already in operation. Similarly, there has been a 3x increase in cargo transport via river waterways from 30 lakh metric tons 8 years ago.

Returning to the theme of East India’s development, the Prime Minister said today’s events will help make East India an engine of growth for developed India. This connects the Haldia Multimodal Terminal to Varanasi and is also connected to the India Bangladesh Protocol Route and North East. This also connects the port of Kolkata and Bangladesh. This will facilitate business from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal to Bangladesh.

Emphasizing the need to train personnel and skilled manpower, the Prime Minister informed that a skills development center has been established in Guwahati and a new facility is also being constructed in Guwahati for the ship repair. Whether it’s a cruise ship or a cargo ship, not only do they boost transportation and tourism, but the entire industry associated with their service also creates new opportunities, said the prime minister.

Referring to a study conducted, the Prime Minister informed that waterways are not only beneficial for the environment but also help save money. He said the cost of operating waterways is two and a half times lower than roads and a third lower than railways. The Prime Minister also touched on the national logistics policy and said that India has the potential to develop a network of inland waterways of thousands of kilometres. He also pointed out that India has more than 125 rivers and streams that can be developed to transport goods and transport people while giving impetus to the expansion of port-led development. He highlighted the need to build a modern multimodal network of waterways and informed about partnerships with Bangladesh and other countries that have boosted water connectivity in the northeast.

Concluding the address, the Prime Minister highlighted the continuous development process of waterway development in India and said, “Strong connectivity is key to building a developed India. The Prime Minister expressed his belief that India’s river will bring new heights to the country’s hydropower, trade and tourism and wished all cruise passengers a pleasant journey.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adiyanath Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister for Ports and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal among others were present on the occasion.