HRW asks countries to ‘replicate’ Ukraine crisis response DW 01/12/2023





Welcoming the international response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Thursday urged governments to follow similar response strategies for other conflicts. In its annual world report on the situation of human rights, The US-based NGO said a “litany of human rights crises” emerged in 2022, but the year also presented new opportunities to improve protections against violations. What did HRW say? HRW Acting Executive Director Tirana Hassan said amid the tragedy of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine, the decision also showed that the “comprehensive global human rights system man” could be activated quickly. “Among the fog of war and the darkness that we have seen in this war in Ukraine, there has been a bright light,” she told AFP news agency. After years of ‘half-hearted’ aid to threatened civilians in other countries, ‘the global mobilization around Ukraine reminds us of the extraordinary potential when governments realize their human rights responsibilities on a global scale’ , Hassan said in the preface to the report. . When will Ukraine receive Leopard tanks? To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video After Russia invaded Ukraine, many countries imposed sanctions against Russia and showed their support for Ukraine. The organization urged governments to “replicate the best of the international response in Ukraine” and “intensify the political will to deal with other crises”. “Denouncing double standards” While Hassan praised the support given by governments to Ukraine, she also said that “all governments should bring the same spirit of solidarity in the face of the multitude of human rights crises around the world, and not only when it serves their interests. HRW said the response revealed the “double standards” of most EU countries “in their continued treatment of countless Syrians, Afghans, Palestinians, Somalis and other asylum seekers”. Describing the situation in Ethiopia as “one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world”, Hassan said it “is very important that the international community continues to press for accountability in places like Ethiopia” . What else did the report find? In this year’s 712-page report, HRW looked at a host of other rights crises affecting people around the world, as well as protests that have erupted around the world in Iran, Sri Lanka, China and elsewhere. . “Courageous people are taking extraordinary risks again and again to take to the streets, even in places like Afghanistan and China, to stand up for their rights,” HRW Asia director Elaine Pearson told reporters during the interview. launch of the report in Jakarta. The report notes that the United Nations and other major international bodies have stepped up their spotlight on China, particularly the treatment of the Uyghur Muslim minority in the Xinjiang region. Heightened surveillance and protests in China against President Xi Jinping’s “zero-COVID” strategy have “put Beijing on the defensive” internationally, HRW found. The rights group said one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises concerns the situation in Myanmar, where a military coup toppled the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021. HRW urged Myanmar’s Southeast Asian neighbors to increase their pressure on the junta. in Burma. mf/rs (AP, AFP)

