How does Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents compare to Donald Trump’s, and what will be the fallout?





How did sensitive government documents from when President Joe Biden was Vice President of the United States end up in his garage?

That’s one of the key questions a special counsel appointed by the nation’s top law enforcement official will seek to answer in an investigation announced Thursday local time in Washington DC.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said it was “in the public interest” to task veteran prosecutor Robert Hur with investigating Mr Biden’s handling of two batches of classified documents from the Obama era, recently uncovered by the president’s legal team.

One set, leaked earlier this week, was found last November by Mr Biden’s personal lawyers in a private office he used before launching his 2020 campaign.

The other set, revealed a few days later, was stored in the garage of his home in Wilmington, Delaware, next to his famous Corvette.

“By the way, my Corvette is in a locked garage. So it’s not like it’s sitting on the street,” he told reporters Thursday afternoon local time, after being pressed to make storage choices.

It’s unclear whether the box of papers seen in Joe Biden’s garage in a 2020 campaign video includes any of the classified documents under investigation. (YouTube: Joe Biden)

Mr Biden has pledged to cooperate “fully and completely” with the Department of Justice (DoJ) investigation.

“People know that I take classified documents seriously,” he said.

“I am cooperating fully and completely with the Department of Justice’s review.”

The White House called the number of documents “small” and said they were promptly returned to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).

However, the discovery sparked a sense of deja vu in the American public after a messy legal battle between NARA and former President Donald Trump over a separate trove of classified documents.

It has also drawn accusations of hypocrisy from still furious Republicans over the FBI’s search of Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home to retrieve them, and the ensuing investigation.

Wait, what is a special tip?

A special advocate is a semi-independent federal prosecutor who operates outside of the DoJ’s usual chain of command.

The Justice Department rules allow the attorney general to appoint a special advocate to oversee criminal investigations in “extraordinary circumstances.”

Such circumstances could include the need to avoid a perceived conflict of interest, or where it is in the public interest to retain an outside attorney.

Mr Garland said Mr Hur’s appointment underscored the DoJ’s commitment to “independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters, and to making decisions unquestionably guided only by facts and law”.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of a special counsel Thursday evening local time.

It also means that there are now two special councils that examine the presidents’ handling of government secrets.

In November, Mr. Garland appointed another special counsel, Jack Smith, to oversee the investigation into documents found at Mr. Trump’s residence in Florida.

Mr. Smith, who previously investigated war crimes in The Hague, is also overseeing the criminal investigation into Mr. Trump’s actions in the Jan. 6 attack.

Donald Trump has also been accused of taking sensitive documents home after leaving the White House. (Reuters:Erin Scott)

Sarah Krissoff, a former federal prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, said Mr Garland was “proceeding with caution” in appointing a second special counsel.

“The Attorney General undoubtedly understands the policy implications of this investigation into Biden’s possession of classified information,” she said.

“And I think, to avoid any appearance of impropriety here, he appointed the special counsel to try to provide that independent voice to the investigation.”

How do the Biden and Trump cases compare?

While on the surface the two investigations may have some similarities, Brian Jacobs, who also served as a federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York, cautioned against their confusion.

“It’s day and night,” he said.

“In the case involving Mar-a-Lago, based on public reports, the government has repeatedly requested that former President Trump return the documents.

“There was a certificate signed by a lawyer stating that all documents had been returned. There was a subpoena. There was a search warrant which the Department of Justice executed.”

Under the Presidential Records Act, presidential records must be sent to NARA at the end of a president’s term, something Mr. Trump has refused to do.

More than a dozen boxes of White House materials were seized from Mar-a-Lago, which also operates as a members-only golf club.

Some of the documents found by the FBI were marked as “classified/TS/SCI”, which is short for “top secret/sensitive compartmentalized information”.

The US government has three levels to classify sensitive information: confidential, secret, and top secret.

Its highest level of security clearance is required to access sensitive and compartmentalized information and these documents are only intended to be stored and accessed in special secure facilities.

Documents seized at Mar-a-Lago included some marked “classified/TS/SCI”. (AP Photo: Department of Justice)

Documents found in Mr. Biden’s former office and at his home date back to the Obama administration, when he was vice president.

The White House did not disclose what type of information they included, or their level of classification.

What the administration said was that on Nov. 2, Mr. Biden’s lawyers found a “small number” of classified documents in a locked closet at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, a group of reflection in Washington.

They alerted NARA that day and returned the papers the next day.

The Archives then referred the matter to the DoJ, which chose US attorney John Lausch to investigate.

According to the White House, the president’s lawyers “immediately” notified Mr. Lausch of the second set of papers found in a storage space in his garage and an adjacent room on December 20.

Mr. Lausch then recommended that a special advocate be appointed to continue the investigation.

Former President Donald Trump’s handling of documents during his tenure has also come under scrutiny. (Reuters: Joshua Roberts)

The main difference, according to Mr. Jacobs and Ms. Krissoff, is that the Biden administration itself flagged the documents and voluntarily handed them over.

“The former President Trump investigation is really an obstruction of justice investigation,” Ms. Krissoff said.

“And what happened after the requests for these documents were made and the documents were identified as being in the possession of the former president.”

Could Biden be prosecuted?

Whether a sitting president can face criminal prosecution has been hotly debated, including while Mr. Trump was president, and there is no definitive answer.

While the newly appointed special counsel is authorized to prosecute any crimes arising from his investigation or refer the matter to appropriate federal prosecutors, Mr. Jacobs said he believes it is “extremely unlikely” that charges will be brought. against Mr. Biden at this point.

“Mishandling of classified information is usually only prosecuted if there is some kind of positive factor showing that the mishandling was accompanied by a deliberate act and bad intent,” he said. declared.

He suggested that the “overclassification” of certain government documents could also lead to the mishandling or misplacement of less sensitive documents.

Lawyers say these kinds of problems could be avoided in the future if the US government didn’t rely so heavily on hard copies of documents. (Reuters:Carlos Barria)

Ms Krissoff agreed she saw no basis for a criminal case against the president at this time.

“People make mistakes. They’re humans,” she said.

“The most important thing is to disclose those mistakes and be upfront about those mistakes.

“It’s another matter, of course, of obstructing justice, which is a criminal offence.”

Whatever happens next, most experts agree that some of these problems could be avoided if the US government relied less on hard copies of documents.

“E-filing processes could frankly be more efficient than those boxes of papers that presidents and former presidents carry around,” Krissoff said.

