Trump prepares to open next phase of 2024 campaign in South Carolina





They said the upcoming event in South Carolina, among other moves, was proof the former president was taking significant steps to prepare for the GOP nomination during the early days of the race.

Not everything that happens in the campaign is done in the public eye There is a level of expectation that is perhaps driven by people who may not see the campaign in the most positive light, said LaCivita. You have to spare your resources, you have to plan, and you have to be ready, and so all of that, we don’t advertise those aspects of campaign building, campaign organization.

The comments come amid growing questions in political circles about Trump’s low-key approach. Trump hasn’t held any of his hallmark rallies since the end of the midterm elections, prompting claims he was starting the campaign in a politically weak state, after a host of candidates endorsed by the Republicans failed to make it to midterms in 2022.

Trump officials declined to say when his rallies would resume, but argued it made little sense to hold them at such an early stage in the campaign.

People want to push, why don’t you have rallies? Well, I think it would be a little crazy to spend massive amounts of money that far, LaCivita said.

It’s the latest piece of a larger plan to cement Trump’s standing in states holding key nominating contests in early 2024. In the midterm elections, the former president endorsed a host of candidates in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada. Trump also hired a pair of Iowa-based strategists Alex Latcham and Eric Branstad, spoke out in favor of Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status for his caucuses, and this week released an ad from a full page in the Iowa Annual GOP Legislative Breakfast Agenda.

In New Hampshire, the former president enjoyed a close relationship with state party chairman Stephen Stepanek, as he did with Nevada GOP chairman Michael McDonald. And last June, he spoke remotely at a breakfast gathering of South Carolina GOP officials.

Trump notched a critical victory in the 2016 South Carolina primary, where he received nearly a third of the vote in a split field. This time, the former president could face opposition in the state from two Republican rivals based in South Carolina: Senator Tim Scott and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, who are both candidates. potentials.

But Wiles argued that Trump was best positioned to win the South Carolina primary contest, and that there’s no data I’ve ever seen to suggest otherwise.

Trump advisers also said the former president was hosting dinners with top donors and party leaders, among other behind-the-scenes moves. He followed the Republican National Committee presidential race, which pits incumbent Ronna McDaniel against a challenger, California committee member Harmeet Dhillon. McDaniel has held the position since 2017, when Trump nominated her for president.

Wiles said Trump was open to the possibility of endorsing the contest, which will be decided at the committees’ annual winter meeting in Dana Point, Calif., later this month.

Within the orbit of former presidents, the current presidential campaign is seen as very different from that of 2020.

So far, the 2024 campaign has been staffed with a small staff, and Wiles said his ranks of aides will be deliberately filled, an implied contrast to Trump’s re-election campaign four years ago, which was criticized as bloated. And unlike the Trumps 2020 campaign, based in a sleekly designed office in Arlington, Va., with sweeping views of the Beltway, the just-opened West Palm Beach headquarters is sparsely decorated, with designer furniture. used, two televisions and an inexpensive refrigerator.

It’s a real campaign headquarters, Wiles said, adding that he was by no means extravagant.

