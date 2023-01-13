Boris Johnson ‘partygate’: Allegations of sex at illegal lockdown parties add to former PM’s PR mess





New allegations about Downing Street’s infamous ‘partygate’ scandal have rekindled public outrage after government workers were revealed to have sex during pandemic lockdown parties. Several witnesses to the party, which started as a going away party for some colleagues, reportedly saw two couples become very intimate, with both couples disappearing for a time, one into a dark room which they then walked out of ‘pissed off’ and the other in an office “with the lights off”, The Times UK reported. The new allegations follow a recent revelation that then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was attending ‘the most socially distant party in the UK right now’, despite being probable that he was referring to another party. Revelations around the “partygate” scandal gripped the British press for months and may have played a role in Johnson’s expulsion from his job. The scandal involved dozens of government workers indulging in wild parties while the rest of the country observed the strictest lockdown rules over the festive period. THE CHURCH OF ENGLAND RESERVES 100M TO RESPOND TO PAST EVILS ON SLAVERY The government at the time had banned most indoor gatherings other than those for “work purposes”. Queen Elizabeth II even had to sit alone in a church to attend the funeral of her husband, Prince Phillips, as she observed government pandemic rules. URANIUM DETECTED AT UK AIRPORT, LINKS TO IRAN INVESTIGATED BY POLICE: REPORT A spokesperson for Johnson told British news outlet ITV that “Boris Johnson has led our country through its most dangerous peacetime crisis in living memory during a 24/7 national emergency. 7, he worked continuously to ensure that the government did everything in its power to save lives and protect livelihoods.” “The work of Downing Street staff has been crucial as they helped organize the UK’s response to a national emergency,” the statement added. FAKE PSYCHIATRIST IN ENGLAND ACCUSED OF GRADUATING DOCTOR But Johnson faces a new investigation into “partygate”, particularly focused on claims that there was “an aspect of getting rid of the evidence”, according to The Daily Express. Guests may have taken photos and then deleted them from social media, fearing the photos could be used as incriminating evidence. A committee charged with investigating the parties and their numerous breaches of the lockdown will see public sessions to present evidence and findings. The evening reportedly included a “suitcase of wine” that revelers brought from a supermarket, and guests playing on a swing and slide owned by Johnson’s son. A manager who spoke to the ITV podcast raised concerns that most fines hit junior staff, saying the manager directly involved “deserved to be fined”. CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP “I was there and I’m ashamed of myself,” the manager said, noting that most of the fines appeared to be hitting junior employees who emailed and texted to help organize the event on behalf of their male bosses.

