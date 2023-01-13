China’s COVID cover-up is the perfect scenario for one-party rule





-Analysis- Rarely has the gap between official information and reality been so wide. Every evening at 8 p.m., China’s television news opens with a long montage of the daily activities of the country’s leaders, in order of importance: Xi Jinping at an economic meeting, Xi Jinping publishing a new book. .. Then, after 20 minutes or so, some COVID footage, just in passing, and mostly to emphasize that the Party line is the correct one. Among the Chinese population, it is exactly the opposite. The COVID dominates the conversations: the race for drugs, the hospitals saturated with beds installed outside, the endless waits in the crematoriums which work without stopping. And death, with the number of pandemic casualties unknown since the government changed the definition of what constitutes a COVID casualty. On social networks, we learn of the death of an old opera singer, a retired university professor or an aging artist. Without ever mentioning COVID as a cause, the message would be censored. But no one is fooled. Economic recovery vs. save lives The onslaught of the pandemic has ravaged major Chinese cities since the abrupt change in policy last month. After a three-year quest for Zero COVID, “the priority is no longer coronavirus, but rather getting the stalled economic recovery started. It is impossible to know the extent of contamination. First, because China hardly tests anyone anymore: testing centers have been dismantled, rendered useless under the new laissez-faire. Authorities simply announced that a new peak had been reached in Beijing. And second, because China does not provide full information to the World Health Organization (WHO), which has openly denounced a rare criticism of Beijing. A Pfizer paradox Finally, China faces a new challenge: the Chinese New Year next week, with hundreds of millions of people joining their families and spreading the virus in rural or more remote areas where the health system is even more fragile. than in cities. Beijing is attacking its critics abroad. To save face, Beijing is attacking its critics abroad, starting with countries that impose checks on the arrival of flights from China. “Unacceptable,” says Beijing. China this week cut visa access for nationals of South Korea and Japan, two countries where passengers from China are tested on arrival. This is all the more surprising since China still requires a PCR test to be able to enter its territory. But this overreaction aims above all to make the outside world a scapegoat. Beijing has also ramped up warnings about the new US XBB 1.5 variant, questioning why Europe is not screening passengers arriving from the United States. The answer is obviously linked to the vaccine. In this regard, the initiative of Citic, a Hong Kong subsidiary of a Chinese state bank, is astonishing: it promises a dose of the Pfizer vaccine to any customer who opens an account with a deposit of 500,000 euros. And yet, the Pfizer vaccine is not available in mainland China mainly because it is American! Contradictions have never bothered China, where the Party is always right. From articles on your site Related articles on the web

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://worldcrunch.com/opinion-analysis/china-covid-coverup The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos