Swedish Prime Minister condemns fake hanging of Erdogan’s effigy

STOCKHOLM: The Swedish prime minister on Friday condemned a Kurdish group in Stockholm for hanging an effigy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan showing him hanging by the legs from a rope.

The staging of some sort of mock execution of a democratically elected foreign leader was extremely serious, Ulf Kristersson told TV4.

Turkey summoned Sweden’s ambassador to Ankara on Thursday after Sweden’s Kurdish Rojava Committee compared Erdogan to the late Italian dictator Benito Mussolini.

The fascist leader was hung upside down after his execution in the final days of World War II.

History shows how dictators end up, the group wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a video showing footage of Mussolini’s execution in 1945, then a mannequin painted to look like Erdogan swinging on a rope in front of the Stockholm City Hall.

Kristersson said the stunt was even more serious given that Sweden saw two of its top politicians murdered.

Then-Prime Minister Olof Palme was shot and killed in 1986 and Swedish Foreign Minister Anna Lindh was fatally stabbed in 2003.

Kristersson said the group’s move was intended to sabotage Sweden’s NATO bid.

It is dangerous for Swedish security to do so, he added.

The inflammatory tweet came as Turkey pressures NATO hopefuls Sweden and Finland to crack down on Kurdish groups it sees as terrorists.

Sweden has a larger Kurdish diaspora and a bigger conflict with Turkey.

Ankara has dug its heels in during protracted negotiations that hinge on the extent to which Sweden is prepared to meet Turkey’s request to extradite Kurdish suspects and prosecute groups such as the Rojava Committee. -AFP