Mumbai: PM Modi will inaugurate Metro 2A and Metro 7 on January 19. Deets inside

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two metro lines in Mumbai on January 19. The two metros include – Metro 2A and Metro 7. Metro 2A will run between Andheri in West Dahisar and Metro 7 – Andheri East in Dahisar. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said: “Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mumbai on January 19, we are here to do an inspection of this metro line, collectively Metro Lines 2A (Andheri- west to Dahisar), Metro 7 (Andheri East to Dahisar).”

“It will bring great relief to Mumbaikars residing in the western suburbs and also reduce traffic,” he added.

Like the national capital Delhi, the Mumbai Metro has also been given color names. Metro 2 A will be part of the “yellow line”, while metro 7 will be the “red line”.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote on Twitter: “Mumbai is eagerly awaiting the world’s most popular leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the 35km phase 2 of #MumbaiMetro2a – yellow line and # MumbaiMetro7 – red line, bringing enormous relief in the lives of millions of Mumbaikars, especially in West Mumbai!”.

These two subway lines cross Link Road and Western Express Highway (WEH) and are expected to reduce traffic on these major routes and help relieve congestion on existing local commuter rail services.

In April 2022, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the first phase of Lines 2A and 7, the 20 km stretch from Dhanukarwadi (Kamran Nagar) to Aarey Colony in the western suburbs of Mumbai.

On average, this section attracts 25,000 users per day.

Besides, CM Shinde said that Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate several other important projects.

“Additionally, major Mumbai-based projects involving STPs, hospitals, concrete roads and metro lines will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. That is why we (DCM and I) are here to oversee all the preparations,” he said.

He further said that the state government is working to fill potholes and concrete the roads.