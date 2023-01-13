When Imran Khan said, “I need a life of my own…” explaining his struggles to maintain work-life balance and added, “Sabse Pehle Main Ek Aadmi Hoon”





Imran Khan once spoke of the difficulties faced while balancing fame and personal life (Instagram photo credit)

Imran Khan who came to Bollywood to rule our hearts, stormed it and left without a word, is still someone we would love to see on screens again. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, I Hate Luv Stories, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein and many more such films were directed by him and well, well, he had become a romantic sensation in Bollywood. However, it seems the actor has struggled to balance his stardom with his personal life. Scroll below to find out through this throwback interview.

For those who don’t know, Imran is Aamir Khan’s nephew but he did not receive all these achievements because of that. It was his hard work, passion and dedication that drove him to become what he had become in the short span of his career. However, he suddenly disappeared from the screens, and his fans have been waiting for his return ever since.

In a retrospective interview with NDTV, Imran Khan opened up about what he saw as a struggle – balancing fame and personal life. He said: Mere liye mushkil ye rehte hai ki meri jo public persona hai, usse jo stardom ki image aati hai, usse thoda waqt nikal kar, I need a life of my own. Sabse pehle main ek aadmi hoon, ek insaan hoon, meri ek femme hai, ek beti hai, meri maa, mere dost hain. Aur ye jo personal side hai, jo personal life hai, ye mother liye sabse important hai.

Going further in the same conversation, Imran Khan shared that he lacks that personal space. He had revealed, this is who I am. Main actor 5-6 saal se hoon, 32 saal se main insaan hoon. It is a fight ki aap inn dono ko balance kaise karein. Wo miss karta hoon main, meri personal space. It becomes difficult. »

Well, after Imran Khan quit acting, he had made a movie, but when it exploded at the box office, he went into incognito mode and still hasn’t announced his movie comeback. What do you think ? Let us know in the comments!

