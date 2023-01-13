Donald Trump Proposed Using Nuclear Weapon Against North Korea And Blaming It On Another Country, Book Says | Trump News





Donald Trump has offered to attack North Korea with a nuclear weapon in meetings with aides and said the United States could blame the attack on another country, according to a book about his presidency.

Mr. Trump reportedly made the remarks in 2017, his first year in office, when he was particularly belligerent in his public comments on North Korea, warning Mr. Kim in August of that year not to threaten the United States. United as they would. to be “encountered with fire and fury such as the world has never seen”.

The following month, in his first address to the United Nations, Trump doubled down on telling the North Korean dictator that he would “totally destroy” his country and calling him a “little rocket man.”

White House officials, led by Mr Trump’s recently appointed chief of staff, John Kelly, were reportedly much more concerned that the president’s talks in private were also threatening.

In an afterword to be added to his 2020 book Donald Trump V. America, Michael Schmidt writes that Mr. Trump threatened North Korea on social media in the days after Kelly took office. .

In the new section of the book, due out next week, the New York Times Washington correspondent adds: “What scared Kelly even more than the tweets was the fact that behind closed doors in the office oval, Trump continued to talk as if he wanted to go to war. He cavalierly discussed the idea of ​​using a nuclear weapon against North Korea, saying that if he took such a step, the administration could blame someone else to absolve oneself of responsibility.

Mr Schmidt also told Sky News’ US partner NBC News that “behind closed doors in front of his aides, Trump would speak cavalierly about the use of force against North Korea, and there were deep concerns to this topic because Trump was publicly saying things that signaled the potential for military conflict.”

Image: Donald Trump and his former chief of staff John Kelly

After Mr. Trump suggested a subterfuge to cover up the origin of the attack, Kelly, a four-star general who many saw as a moderating force on the president during his 19 months in office, stressed that “it would be difficult to not have a finger pointed at us,” according to the book.

Mr. Trump continued to escalate the tension in 2018 over North Korea, tweeting to Kim Jong Un: “I have a nuclear button, but it’s a much bigger and more powerful button than his, and my button works!”

The following year, however, he became the first US president to meet his North Korean counterpart at a summit in Korea’s Demilitarized Zone.

