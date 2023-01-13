Politics
Taiwan should not suffer the same fate as Ukraine
The author is a former Secretary General of NATO
This week, China embarked on major military exercises around the coast of Taiwan. It was the second such exercise in less than a month and the latest in a series of provocations by Beijing aimed at intimidating Taipei. It was the backdrop to my visit to Taiwan last week, the first official visit by a former NATO Secretary General. I was there to declare my full support for freedom, democracy and the right of the Taiwanese people to decide their future, in peace.
It was my second time on the island. I first visited in 1994 as a young member of the Danish Parliament. Since then, Taiwan’s economy has boomed, becoming a leader in advanced technologies and an indispensable link in global supply chains. More importantly, its democracy has become a beacon of freedom not only in Asia but for the whole world.
Taiwan’s democratic transformation would be impressive under any circumstances. The fact that it happened in the face of daily provocations from a nuclear-armed neighbor makes it remarkable. Here, the parallels with Ukraine and Russia are hard to ignore. An authoritarian ruler becoming increasingly repressive at home and aggressive abroad, revengeful rhetoric about the reunification of the homeland, a buildup of military equipment and personnel threateningly targeting a small neighboring democracy. The democratic world failed to deter a Russian attack on Ukraine, we must not make the same mistakes with China. We must learn the right lessons from the war in Ukraine to prevent one in the Taiwan Strait.
The first lesson is that Ukraine remains a free country because its people were ready to fight. Arms supplies only proved effective because the Ukrainian people were willing to die to protect their homeland. Deterrence of a Chinese attack rests on the credible belief that any invasion would have an immense cost. The Taiwanese president’s decision to extend military service from four months to one year is significant. This sends a signal that Taiwan takes its own defense seriously and that its people are ready to fight for a free and democratic future.
The second lesson is the importance of a strong and unified response from the democratic world. Since Russia’s invasion, Ukraine’s allies have supplied arms and imposed economic sanctions. Had we shown this lens unit after Russia invaded Crimea in 2014, it might have deterred a full-scale invasion. Democratic leaders must make it clear that any attempt by China to forcibly change the status quo in Taiwan would trigger an equally unified response.
European politicians must stop sending mixed signals. China relies on exports to global markets to fuel its growth. It is much more intertwined in global supply chains than Russia, so spelling out the economic consequences of an attack in advance can be a powerful deterrent.
Third, in the end, weapons are what matters. Ukraine managed to stop the initial Russian invasion and turn the tide of the war through the provision of superior military equipment from its allies, especially the United States. If Ukraine had had these capabilities before the war, Putin might have thought twice before launching a full-scale invasion.
This lesson is even more important for Taiwan, whose island geography will be difficult to resupply in times of war. To be an effective deterrent, we should give Taiwan the weapons it needs to defend itself now. Xi Jinping must calculate that the cost of an invasion is simply too high.
President Joe Bidens repeated that the United States will help Taiwan if China were to attack is also important. It shows that strategic ambiguity has been replaced by strategic clarity. To paraphrase the famous maxim, the best way to preserve peace is to make it clear that you are ready for war.
The ultimate and most important means of deterring Chinese action on Taiwan is to secure a Ukrainian victory in the current conflict. If Russia can gain territory and establish a new status quo by force, it sets a dangerous precedent. China and other autocratic powers will learn that the resolve of democratic worlds is weak and that nuclear blackmail and military aggression work. The lesson we learn from history is that appeasement with dictators does not lead to peace, it leads to war and conflict. That is why all those who believe in a democratic Taiwan and a rules-based international order must work for Ukraine to prevail.
If the democratic world learns these lessons and acts now, Taiwan can avoid the horrors inflicted on Ukraine. With our support, we can empower the people of Taiwan and Ukraine to decide their own future. A policy based on the principles of freedom, democracy and self-determination.
