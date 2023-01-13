President Arif Alvi accuses social media of problems between Imran Khan and General Qamar Javed Bajwa





In order to bring down the rising political temperature in the country, President Arif Alvi has come forward and plans to conciliate Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. While giving an interview to the BBC in Urdu, he blamed social media for the growing differences and problems between Imran Khan and General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

If more importance is given to social media on these issues, it leads to problems,

Arif Alvi said it was very important to ease political tensions in the country and advised political leaders to hold talks.

This is my offer for them [political parties] to sit together and then senior management can hold talks,

Arif Alvi had held several rounds of talks with the federal minister and he believed that the government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had used delaying techniques with regard to the PTI. He also revealed that there had been no communication between the two parties for the past month.

He also said that the government decided to hold talks with the PTI government but no result came out of it. He revealed that the economy is also heavily affected because of this and said that due to the dialogues, there are chances for improvement.

While offering the two sides to hold talks together, Arif Alvi said:

I say to everyone not to go in this direction, rather to gather and work. It would have been better if they had listened to me. I am not a philosopher but, if you look at the polls of the time, it shows that there should have been a dialogue.

Problems between Imran Khan and Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa – Are they due to social media?

He said it was an election year and stressed that dialogues must take place before the elections. He further added that election-related issues should be settled in time so that there is more focus on economy and social projects.

Asked about the deteriorating situation between Prime Minister Khan and ex-Chief of the General Staff (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa, President Alvi replied that he did not know.

I have tried to put an end to these misunderstandings. As President, it is my responsibility to keep the Federation together. Cooperation is better than discord for Pakistan and that is also my advice.

Do you think social media is responsible for the difference between these parties and the former army chief of staff? Let us know in the comments section below.

Also Read: Pakistan Now Focuses on Establishing Its First Quantum Lab Dr Arif Alvi

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.phoneworld.com.pk/president-arif-alvi-accuses-social-media-for-issues-between-imran-khan-gen-qamar-javed-bajwa/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos