Politics
A new chapter in the defense of human rights in the hands of Joko Widodo
Two days ago (11/1), President Jokowi gave an edifying speech defend human rights (human rights) in Indonesia. “With a clear mind and a sincere heart, as the Head of State of the Republic of Indonesia, I recognize that serious human rights violations have occurred in various incidents,” he said. declared.
This sentence is a new chapter in the defense of human rights in Indonesia. How could it not be so, this government acknowledgment was followed by a list of incidents of human rights abuses in the past, beginning with the 1965-66 incident, the mysterious shooting from 1982-1985, until the Jambo Keupok incident in Aceh in 2003.
The incidents included in the past 12 gross human rights violations are just the tip of the iceberg. Without neglecting the level of levity, Indonesia still has a long and equally complex job to do. Because there are many violations and failures of the State to guarantee the human rights of its citizens.
Among them, at the end of last year, there were still Christian friends who received a refusal to hold Christmas services in their private homes, or a Lebak regent who did not give permission for Christmas services to Christians in Maja, West Java and suggested that it be done. outside the area. Both of these incidents caught the public’s attention as they surfaced in the media, including social media.
***
In gross violations of human rights, the obligation of the state is not only to recognize but also to ratify and restore the rights of those who have been victims of the incident. President Jokowi has taken another step by acknowledging the human rights violations that have occurred in Indonesia. The steps taken by the State which go forward are of course always awaited by all of us.
Of course, it is the duty of the state to protect and fulfill the human rights of all its citizens. Unfortunately, along the way, the state often adopts solutions that are harmful to minority groups, especially in cases related to religion. This is done by the state to maintain harmony in the midst of people’s lives.
Harmony often fails to support fair and equal living as a human rights value. Indeed, harmony always means peace which is achieved by finding ways to reduce conflict, especially related to religion. In other words, demands that might provoke the emotions of majority citizens must be suppressed or eliminated.
The State receives an award for maintaining peace in its territory. Conflicts are also repressed to the maximum, especially concerning religion which often provokes the emotion of the inhabitants. Inevitably, the requirement to present a variety of diverse religious expressions is usually sacrificed.
Minority groups that have had difficulty accessing or expressing their religion are increasingly mired in difficult conditions. Forcing harmony rather than respecting the human rights of citizens usually requires minority groups to give in. The attitude of the state is usually detrimental, because the process of their worship is usually misplaced, given the burdensome conditions, so it is not uncommon to be thwarted.
I consider the above attitude as evidence of the lack of role of the state in the defense of human rights. Even with different representations, the state must always be present and guarantee that all its citizens receive justice and equality in the expression of their religion, including in the exercise of worship according to its teachings.
I think there are still many cases of the failure of the state to provide justice and equality to citizens without having to differentiate their identities. The above two incidents are just a few of the bitter stories experienced by minority groups in practicing their religion in this country. There are still many heartbreaking stories they have to live through, but they are buried for a variety of reasons including trauma and pressure from other parties.
***
Choosing to prioritize harmony is one of the failures of the state in defending and realizing human rights so far. Harmony is the reason why the state takes refuge in presenting justice and equality to every citizen.
When harmony becomes a detrimental solution for some citizens, they are vulnerable to the amputation of their human rights. How can citizens who have the right to express their religion or worship according to their teachings be sacrificed in the name of upholding peace or favorable conditions in today’s society.
When will this end? Maybe this question is quite relevant after Jokowi’s speech yesterday. State recognition of gross human rights violations in the past can be a starting point for presenting a just and equal life, including the question of the realization of the right to worship or religious expression which, up to now has often been amputated.
Indeed, each violation of human rights at different levels always leaves a past trauma that settles in the memory of the inhabitants. The bad traumas that continue to settle and accumulate in the minds of residents can become a savage millstone that irresponsible elements can take advantage of.
The identity politics that has resulted in a segregation in Indonesian society that many have recently complained about, is none other than the exploitation of the wild ball of the amputation of the human rights of citizens so far by the state. The collective memory of our society allows for the mistreatment of minority groups.
We often hope that the trauma will heal over time. Unfortunately, this hope often evaporates. Today, conflicts of religious origin often find their origins in dark past traumas.
We hope that Jokowi’s speech, which underlined the State’s recognition of gross human rights violations in the past, can become the first milestone in the defense of human rights in a fair and equal manner for all. Let’s not feel what Nam Do-san said, a fictional character in one of the Start-Up movies, Ultimately, time (even) can’t heal.
Fatahallahu alaina futuh al-arifin
|
