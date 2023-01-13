Politics
The public learned a lesson from Erdoganomics
President Erdoğan had a straightforward approach to tackling endemic inflation in Turkey. Cut interest rates, and because financing would become cheaper, inflation would go down.
Pundits said he was sorry and, of course, Erdoganomics met a delicate end as the exchange rate plunged and inflation danced to triple digits. Every real-world example shows he was wrong, but he was by no means alone in his prior belief. Joachin Klement founda surveyon what Americans saw as the impact of interest rates on inflation; 12 percent said rates had no impact, 35 percent agreed with the experts that cutting rates increased inflation.
Yet 35 percent believed that cutting interest rates would also reduce inflation. It’s probably fair to say that they hadn’t studied Erdoganomics to come to this conclusion. On the contrary, it betrays a remarkable ignorance of how the world works.
Of course, this was in the US, and the average Brit might have a different view. Then again, it might not, because increasing the cost of something isn’t the most obvious way to try to reduce price increases in general.
Surveys show that general knowledge of money and interest rates in the UK is close to zero, that hardly anyone knows what an annual percentage rate is, and that the compensatory mortgage (with its savings potential of thousands of pounds without extra effort) has ever understood. Sunak-style A-level math is hardly necessary; instead, a basic understanding of interest rates and inflation is long overdue on both sides of the Atlantic.
Sunak’s Charm Offensive
Sign up for our FREE Feedback Weekend Email
Every Saturday:
Read the week’s most read articles on politics, business and geopolitics
Receive exclusive offers and invitations
Plus uplifting cultural commentary
Our Prime Minister has spent some of his precious political capital trying toto persuadeSoftbank, the Japanese owner of Arm, to list the shares in London, if not only, at least next to the New York listing.
Arm is much more than a nice fleet to have, with its British base and position in the ranks of global chip designers. Softbank bought it on the stock exchange for $32 billion in 2006 and nearly sold it for $66 billion last year, so those are serious numbers for a serious company. Softbank could also do with a successful investment given the group’s struggles elsewhere.
It’s possible that Rishi Sunak’s charm offensive will be rewarded, but that seems highly unlikely. For starters, a simultaneous listing on two exchanges costs (almost) twice as much. It is a fact of life in the markets that one will become dominant, since higher volume itself attracts more business.
Also, London’s recent history with initial public offerings is not entirely successful. In 2022, the number of IPOs fell by 45%, perhaps reflecting the experience of some problems in previous years. Even leaving aside such obvious misfires as Aston Martin, the call of disappointments is long, from Purplebricks, the company that would transform the way we buy and sell homes, to overrated solid companies like Dr. Martens, history is riddled with losses.
The experience of stocks being sold as new technologies, like Deliveroo, or genuine ones like Darktrace, is equally daunting. Retail is a fad of investing, as Joules proved with the shares selling at 2 in January 2021, rising to 350p in a few months and 11p today.
Some new issues are real cases of family control that need to be taken to another stage, but many involve the sale of private backers, and they know more than you do. A good rule of thumb is not to buy a stock until it has been listed for at least a year.
As for Arm, it’s a big British company, but the Prime Minister knows there’s a lot more to investing than a successful IPO. He could have saved the political capital he has just spent and which risks being wasted. After all, he has a lot of work to do.
Write to us with your comments to be considered for publication at [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://reaction.life/the-public-has-taken-an-erdoganomics-lesson/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Report: Donald Trump wanted to nuke North Korea and then blame another country
- The public learned a lesson from Erdoganomics
- Florence Pugh on breaking Hollywood body standards
- UK economy to grow 0.1% as services activity strengthens
- Covid Wave could last another three months, China CDC veteran warns
- A new chapter in the defense of human rights in the hands of Joko Widodo
- Do you have a $135 spare? Fool onlookers with this convincing iPhone 14 Pro rip-off
- Days of Our Lives actor Quinn Redeker dies at 86
- DeBeau, Kozal selected by Portland Thorns FC in 2023 NWSL Draft
- Miss Universe Thailand Anna Sueangam-Iam sparkles in dress made from used soda can pull tabs
- Here’s why Boris Johnson is suddenly 1 million richer
- PM Modi to meet economists at NITI Aayog