The public learned a lesson from Erdoganomics

President Erdoğan had a straightforward approach to tackling endemic inflation in Turkey. Cut interest rates, and because financing would become cheaper, inflation would go down.

Pundits said he was sorry and, of course, Erdoganomics met a delicate end as the exchange rate plunged and inflation danced to triple digits. Every real-world example shows he was wrong, but he was by no means alone in his prior belief. Joachin Klement founda surveyon what Americans saw as the impact of interest rates on inflation; 12 percent said rates had no impact, 35 percent agreed with the experts that cutting rates increased inflation.

Yet 35 percent believed that cutting interest rates would also reduce inflation. It’s probably fair to say that they hadn’t studied Erdoganomics to come to this conclusion. On the contrary, it betrays a remarkable ignorance of how the world works.

Of course, this was in the US, and the average Brit might have a different view. Then again, it might not, because increasing the cost of something isn’t the most obvious way to try to reduce price increases in general.

Surveys show that general knowledge of money and interest rates in the UK is close to zero, that hardly anyone knows what an annual percentage rate is, and that the compensatory mortgage (with its savings potential of thousands of pounds without extra effort) has ever understood. Sunak-style A-level math is hardly necessary; instead, a basic understanding of interest rates and inflation is long overdue on both sides of the Atlantic.

Sunak’s Charm Offensive

Sign up for our FREE Feedback Weekend Email

Every Saturday:

Read the week’s most read articles on politics, business and geopolitics

Receive exclusive offers and invitations

Plus uplifting cultural commentary

Our Prime Minister has spent some of his precious political capital trying toto persuadeSoftbank, the Japanese owner of Arm, to list the shares in London, if not only, at least next to the New York listing.

Arm is much more than a nice fleet to have, with its British base and position in the ranks of global chip designers. Softbank bought it on the stock exchange for $32 billion in 2006 and nearly sold it for $66 billion last year, so those are serious numbers for a serious company. Softbank could also do with a successful investment given the group’s struggles elsewhere.

It’s possible that Rishi Sunak’s charm offensive will be rewarded, but that seems highly unlikely. For starters, a simultaneous listing on two exchanges costs (almost) twice as much. It is a fact of life in the markets that one will become dominant, since higher volume itself attracts more business.

Also, London’s recent history with initial public offerings is not entirely successful. In 2022, the number of IPOs fell by 45%, perhaps reflecting the experience of some problems in previous years. Even leaving aside such obvious misfires as Aston Martin, the call of disappointments is long, from Purplebricks, the company that would transform the way we buy and sell homes, to overrated solid companies like Dr. Martens, history is riddled with losses.

The experience of stocks being sold as new technologies, like Deliveroo, or genuine ones like Darktrace, is equally daunting. Retail is a fad of investing, as Joules proved with the shares selling at 2 in January 2021, rising to 350p in a few months and 11p today.

Some new issues are real cases of family control that need to be taken to another stage, but many involve the sale of private backers, and they know more than you do. A good rule of thumb is not to buy a stock until it has been listed for at least a year.

As for Arm, it’s a big British company, but the Prime Minister knows there’s a lot more to investing than a successful IPO. He could have saved the political capital he has just spent and which risks being wasted. After all, he has a lot of work to do.

Write to us with your comments to be considered for publication at [email protected]