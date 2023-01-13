Report: Donald Trump wanted to nuke North Korea and then blame another country





Last March, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, Donald Trump reportedly told a room full of Republican National Committee donors that the United States should put the Chinese flag on a group of military planes. and bomb russia shit and then we say china did it we didn’t and then they started fighting with each other and we sat down and we did look at. Maybe you remember that, because that was a crazy fucking thing to say. Or maybe you don’t, because Trump has been saying and doing insane fucking things almost daily for many years now. Either way, it seems like this wasn’t an isolated case, and suggesting that the United States attacks another country and blames it on someone else would be very much the candidate’s thing. the presidential election of 2024.

In a new section of his 2020 book on Trump, as obtained by NBC News, New York Times correspondent Michael Schmidt reveals that Trump spent much of 2017 suggesting behind closed doors in the Oval Office that he wanted to attack North Korea. The then-president, Schmidt writes in the soon-to-be-released afterword to Donald Trump v. such an action, the administration could blame someone else to absolve themselves of responsibility.

For his part, John Kelly reportedly tried to explain to his boss why it probably wouldn’t work, noting that it would be hard not to point fingers at us, but, of course, the White House chief of staff of the era used reason and logic. , two things that generally didn’t work on Trump. Yet, according to Schmidt, Kelly tried, bringing top military leaders to the White House to brief Trump on how war between the United States and North Korea could easily break out, as well as the enormous consequences of a such conflict. But the argument about how many people could be killed had no impact on Trump. Nor does the threat of an economic backlash; according to the books update, informed of why this would all be a very bad idea, the president would still come back to the possibility of war, including at one point mentioning to Kelly the possibility of launching a military attack preventive action against North Korea.

Last May, less than two months after the former guy reportedly floated the idea of ​​attacking Russia and blaming China, we learned that, according to former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Trump had asked, at least twice, if the army could fire missiles. in Mexico to destroy the drug labs, saying: They don’t have control of their own country. Exposed to all the various reasons the idea was banned, the then-president reportedly insisted they could do it quietly, adding: No one would know it was us. Told that, yes, people would know it was the US, Trump seemingly replied that he would simply lie and say the US didn’t.

Either way, all of this might not be here or there if Trump were just an ex-president whose patently insane and extremely dangerous notions were a thing of the past, and no longer posed a risk to the United States, but unfortunately this is not the case!

