Parvez asks the opposition to be brave and accept defeat





Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi called Imran Khan the greatest and most honest leader after Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Imran Khan’s lieutenants played an exemplary role and no party will find a leader like Imran Khan. Imran Khan has all the qualities of a leader and his vision is very broad. Imran Khan will not let Pakistan down. Under the leadership of Imran Khan, Pakistan will continue to sail without the oars. Imran Khan dreamed of a new Pakistan and we will make it a success. Meanwhile, PML-N is usual in the horse trade. Imran Khan’s companions have proven that they are not for sale. Along with this, I pursue Imran Khan’s vision and confine the thieves to their homes.

Addressing the House after securing the vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly, the CM thanked Imran Khan, PTI, and PML-Q, Majlis Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen, independent MPA Bilal Waraich and lawyers for their full confidence. I salute the courage, bravery and self-respect of the MPAs because they decided according to their conscience without taking into account any pressure and greed, he argued. From day one I said there is no need to panic but our opponents panicked and folded after their defeat, he added. They are beggars like Shehbaz Sharif boasts of making money by begging. In fact, Shehbaz Sharif, being the prime minister, made the country a laughing stock by imploring the world community. They are not worthy of the followers of Quaid-e-Azam’s legacy, he asserted and regretted that when PML-N and Sharif family members are captured, they portray sickness and become normal and healthy again. good health after leaving Pakistan.

The CM lamented that the federal government had doubled inflation as flour prices soared. He said PML-N members have been making a noise of boasting over the past month; even the accused of the Model Town tragedy also sat here. PML-N members had brought a wedding procession from Islamabad but their palanquin was emptied here and so were their cravings, he added. The PML-N became a Raiwind corner party. The faces of the PML-N members turned black and they went back to bed, the CM said.

The CM claimed that the PML-N had not even spared the poor governor and that his respect was also compromised. Defeat must be accepted with courage but there is no respect for PML-N. They should be brave and accept defeat, he advised and noted that the PML-N had deservedly received a surprise.

The CM has announced that so much work will be done in the constituencies that the PML-N name will disappear altogether. Thousands of jobs are given by the provincial government and the Ehsaas program will also be advanced, he announced and added that the alliance between PTI and PML-Q is invincible and will remain so. God willing, we will continue to jointly serve the people under the leadership of Imran Khan, he concluded.

