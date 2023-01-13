Chinese exports plunge as global demand weakens, but trade with Russia hits record high







China posted a record trade surplus for 2022 as its main export sector recorded robust growth for most of last year, providing much-needed support to the world’s second-largest economy which is being hammered by its zero- Covid. But December’s slump in shipments suggests exports are set to struggle in early 2023 as the global economy weakens. The country’s total merchandise trade hit a record high in 2022, reaching 42.07 trillion yuan ($6.3 trillion), up 7.7 percent from 2021, according to data released by the General Administration of Trade on Friday. customs. Measured in US dollars, exports jumped 7% in 2022, while imports grew 1.1%. This translates to a trade surplus of $877.6 billion, surpassing the 2021 record of $676 billion. The huge trade surplus is driven by strong export growth in the first quarter of 2022 as the weak Chinese currency and rising goods prices helped boost the value of exports. However, the trend started to reverse in October. Exports fell 0.3% that month, the first drop since mid-2020. They fell again in November by 8.7%. Friday’s data showed the contraction deepened in December, with exports falling 9.9%, the worst drop since the coronavirus outbreak began in February 2020. The decline can be attributed to weaker global demand for Chinese goods, as well as some disruption to logistics networks and supply of goods due to labor shortages amid China’s reopening. the wave of infections, Capital Economics analysts said in a research note on Friday. China abruptly dismantled its rigid zero-Covid policy in early December. But the sudden change caught the public off guard, with infections rising across the country. This caused disruptions in factory production and consumer activity. Imports fell 7.5% in December, which was slightly better than November’s 10.6% drop. Analysts expect China’s reopening to boost imports, but exports will continue to struggle in the coming quarters. The rapid disappearance of virus disruptions as China adjusts to life with Covid-19, along with broader political support, will lead to a strong recovery in domestic demand that will increase imports, economic analysts at Capital said. . However, with growth outside China continuing to slow, exports could continue to contract through the middle of the year, they said. China also announced on Friday that its trade with Russia hit a new high in 2022. Commodity trade between the two countries hit 1.28 trillion yuan (190 billion dollars) last year, up more than 30% from 2021, according to Lyu Daliang, the spokesperson for the customs authority. This currently accounts for 3% of China’s total trade, he added. The two countries have forged much closer economic ties since Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Beijing in February 2022, shortly before Moscow invaded Ukraine. Previous customs statistics showed that China had seized oil and coal from Russia. In November, Russia overtook Saudi Arabia to become China’s top crude oil supplier, according to customs data released last month.

