Donald Trump’s shortlist of vice presidents all have one thing in common





Donald Trump’s third run for president has so far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants hope the floating names of a hypothetical running mate can wake Trump up and rouse his campaign from its slumber.

While the former presidents’ campaign has yet to make many early state primary hires or even leave the state of Florida to do an actual campaign, Trump and his entourage have been tossing names for an entirely premature veepstake, according to two sources who spoke to Trump. as well as a GOP strategist familiar with conversations.

And the only common thread among the running mates imagined by Trump? They are all women.

So far, Trumpworld has talked about the names of Representatives Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), as well as a third competitor who has already started disrupting corners of Trumpworld: Tulsi Gabbard.

The Fox News contributor and former Democratic congresswoman came to Trump’s attention during her appearances on the network, according to the Trump confidant, primarily when she replaced top-rated host Tucker Carlson.

While Gabbard’s chatter has all the hallmarks of a Trumpian trial balloon and immediately confused some MAGA loyalists, it’s less of a surprise to longtime Tulsi supporters.

Eric Jackman, a friend of Gabbards and one of his first 2020 campaign surrogates in New Hampshire, said it was just as common to hear independent voters pining for a Trump-Gabbard ticket as it was to ‘others to imagine it on the ticket with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Jackman added that Gabbard’s background would resonate with many younger, more independent voters who were looking for someone who is 9/11-gen, served in the military, and would be very hesitant to offer advice to a commander-in-chief to go invade or overthrow another country.

He said he would be open to Gabbard being on the ticket with Trump or another Republican, depending on the Democratic nominee.

Me, speaking personally, would love to see her at the top of the ticket, Jackman said. But if that meant she was top of the ticket with another Republican, you know, my experience is that Tulsi Gabbard supporters are very much into partisan politics, they don’t like partisanship, they don’t like be pinned by a tag.

A GOP strategist has compared Trump choosing Gabbard to President Biden ditching Vice President Kamala Harris in favor of a unity ticket with former GOP Representatives Liz Cheney or Adam Kinzinger.

Sure, they defend you on a few issues, but they hate you on everything else, the strategist said. Cool, but let’s not betray the farm here.

Stefanik’s allies point to her loyalty to Trump through the two impeachments, the January 6 insurrection, and her endorsement of his 2024 campaign. They pointed out that she was the first to endorse Trump for 2024 among GOP leaders in the Congress.

But the unofficial list, about two years from election day, isn’t exactly short.

Other politicians in the mix include South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, the GOP strategist familiar with the conversations said, though the two remain at the suburbs. While Lake has the ability to turn any conversation around to focus on election conspiracy theories, her critics at Trumpworld say she lacks real-world leadership experience and appealing to moderate voters.

The strategist added that it’s no coincidence that Trump only considers women at this point.

You have to think about how you win over suburban women and how you win over battleground districts, the GOP operative said.

Another Trump adviser has warned that Greene may have the ability to outdo Trump, particularly in his ability to connect with the grassroots, often drawing more applause from MAGA rally crowds than any other introductory speaker. .

She was called Trump in heels, a Trumpworld source said. Regarding the relationship between Greene and Trump, a source said they talk all the time, which was backed up by the congresswoman holding her phone with the former president online during the tense final vote for Kevin McCarthy in as a speaker in the House last week.

That said, becoming a close ally of McCarthy comes at a cost, as right-wing pundits have begun attacking Greene with sexist slurs, including radio host Sebastian Gorka, who recently retweeted a video suggesting Greene was having sex. with McCarthy. (Reached for comment, Gorka did not respond to questions and instead launched a personal insult directed at a Daily Beast reporter.) A video suggesting a relationship between Greene and McCarthy (R-CA), retweeted by Gorka, drew the attention of many in Trumpworld, who wondered why he was targeting Greene, a staunch Trump advocate.

Her style reflects Trump, the same Trumpworld source said, adding that Greene remains willing to face opposition from her leftist and far-right critics.

Greenes’ positioning within Trump’s inner circle only flourished when former post-presidential presidents toppled at Mar-a-Lago. She has become a staple of her MAGA rallies, with the MP often lingering in the press pen to give exclusive interviews to Right Side Broadcasting, a YouTube channel that broadcasts the rallies in full to an audience of 1.57million. subscribers.

In August, Trump hosted Congresswoman and Fox News kingpin Tucker Carlson at his Bedminster club to attend a LIV golf tournament. According to a source present at the event, while Trump was with Greene, the MTG chant for VP broke out.

What Trump has learned is you can’t pick Pence and Haleys who are the establishment, the GOP strategist said.

A Trump campaign spokesperson did not return multiple Daily Beast requests for comment.

But beating Trump isn’t necessarily one of the job requirements, either.

You don’t need MAGAhe MAGA, said the strategist. You need someone loyal, someone who can fundraise, and someone who can help you win swing states.

