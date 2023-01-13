Turkish prosecutors to investigate Erdogan effigy incident in Sweden: state media

Turkish prosecutors opened an investigation on Friday into an incident in Stockholm in which an effigy of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was hanged, state media said, adding further diplomatic pressure in Sweden’s bid to secure the Turkey’s approval to join NATO.
Footage first shared on Twitter by the so-called Swedish Solidarity Committee for Rojava, referring to Kurdish areas in Syria, showed an effigy of Erdogan hanging upside down in front of Stockholm City Hall with some people standing.
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told TV4 on Friday that the act was extremely serious and that he considered it sabotage against the NATO bid. Police said they had no knowledge of the incident until it was over.
NATO member Turkey summoned the Swedish ambassador on Thursday over the incident, which comes after months of efforts by Stockholm to win Ankara’s support for the bid launched after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia last year.
Ankara has said Sweden needs to take a clearer stance against what it sees as terrorists, mainly Kurdish militants, and the organization it accuses of attempting a coup in 2016.
Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency said the investigation was opened after Erdogan’s lawyer filed a lawsuit.
A criminal complaint has been filed with the Ankara Attorney General’s Office, demanding that an investigation be opened against the perpetrators, President Huseyin Aydin’s lawyer wrote on Twitter.
Echoing pro-government Turkish media that aired footage of the incident, Aydin said it was allegedly organized by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militant group, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey. , the European Union and the United States.
Sweden and Finland signed a tripartite agreement with Turkey last year aimed at overcoming Ankara’s objections to their NATO bids, which were made in May and require the approval of the 30 member states of the NATO. NATO.
Kristersson told TV4 there was a risk the incident could affect the NATO process.
It is aimed at, I would say, sabotage of Sweden’s NATO bid, he said. It is dangerous for Swedish security to do so.
A diplomatic source said Turkey conveyed its reaction to Swedish Ambassador Staffan Herrstrom at its Foreign Ministry on Thursday. Stockholm confirmed he had been called up.
Erdogan’s spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, condemned the disgusting and heinous protest and said the Swedish authorities were obliged to take concrete action under the law and the agreement with Turkey.
Unless the activities of terrorist organizations are stopped, it is not possible for the NATO membership process to progress, he said on Twitter.
Similar condemnations came from other Turkish officials, with parliament speaker Mustafa Sentop canceling a visit his Swedish counterpart was due to make to Turkey on January 17.
On Sunday, Kristersson said Sweden was confident that Turkey would approve its NATO bid, but would not meet all the conditions set by Ankara.
