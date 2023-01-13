Turkish prosecutors to investigate Erdogan effigy incident in Sweden: state media





Turkish prosecutors opened an investigation on Friday into an incident in Stockholm in which an effigy of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was hanged, state media said, adding further diplomatic pressure in Sweden’s bid to secure the Turkey’s approval to join NATO. Footage first shared on Twitter by the so-called Swedish Solidarity Committee for Rojava, referring to Kurdish areas in Syria, showed an effigy of Erdogan hanging upside down in front of Stockholm City Hall with some people standing. For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told TV4 on Friday that the act was extremely serious and that he considered it sabotage against the NATO bid. Police said they had no knowledge of the incident until it was over. NATO member Turkey summoned the Swedish ambassador on Thursday over the incident, which comes after months of efforts by Stockholm to win Ankara’s support for the bid launched after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia last year. Ankara has said Sweden needs to take a clearer stance against what it sees as terrorists, mainly Kurdish militants, and the organization it accuses of attempting a coup in 2016. Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency said the investigation was opened after Erdogan’s lawyer filed a lawsuit. A criminal complaint has been filed with the Ankara Attorney General’s Office, demanding that an investigation be opened against the perpetrators, President Huseyin Aydin’s lawyer wrote on Twitter. Echoing pro-government Turkish media that aired footage of the incident, Aydin said it was allegedly organized by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militant group, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey. , the European Union and the United States. Sweden and Finland signed a tripartite agreement with Turkey last year aimed at overcoming Ankara’s objections to their NATO bids, which were made in May and require the approval of the 30 member states of the NATO. NATO. Kristersson told TV4 there was a risk the incident could affect the NATO process. It is aimed at, I would say, sabotage of Sweden’s NATO bid, he said. It is dangerous for Swedish security to do so. A diplomatic source said Turkey conveyed its reaction to Swedish Ambassador Staffan Herrstrom at its Foreign Ministry on Thursday. Stockholm confirmed he had been called up. Erdogan’s spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, condemned the disgusting and heinous protest and said the Swedish authorities were obliged to take concrete action under the law and the agreement with Turkey. Unless the activities of terrorist organizations are stopped, it is not possible for the NATO membership process to progress, he said on Twitter. Similar condemnations came from other Turkish officials, with parliament speaker Mustafa Sentop canceling a visit his Swedish counterpart was due to make to Turkey on January 17. On Sunday, Kristersson said Sweden was confident that Turkey would approve its NATO bid, but would not meet all the conditions set by Ankara. Read more: Sweden mulls closer defense ties with US as NATO talks drag on Turkey denounces Sweden’s refusal to extradite journalist Support for NATO membership: Swedish Prime Minister Kristersson says he cannot meet all of Turkey’s demands

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.alarabiya.net/News/world/2023/01/13/Turkish-prosecutors-to-probe-Erdogan-effigy-incident-in-Sweden-State-media The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos