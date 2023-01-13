No, China has not changed its approach to Iran Asia Times

Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in Saudi Arabia last month to chair three summits with the host country, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the heads of 21 of the 22 Arab League members (Syria was absent). During the visit, memorandums of understanding totaling $50 billion were signed with the host kingdom, along with plans for increased China-Arab cooperation in a wide range of strategic sectors.

What was meant to be a celebration of multilateralism and Chinese engagement in the Middle East in the face of rising tensions between the United States and its Arab Gulf partners was marred by an unusual episode involving China and Iran.

China and the GCC jointly issued a statement that was seen as a direct criticism of Iran. The statement stressed the need to address its nuclear program, its involvement in destabilizing activities in the region and its claims to disputed islands in the Persian Gulf. Iran’s Foreign Ministry issued a stern rebuke in response, summoning the Chinese envoy for clarification.

For years, Beijing has gone to great lengths to stay out of the complex political quagmires of the Middle East, touting cordial relations with all faction-rivaling regions.

For example, during his first trip to the region in 2016, Xi made sure to sign a comprehensive strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia and Iran, and since then China has held separate military exercises with Iran. Iran and Saudi Arabia. a few weeks apart in 2017 and 2019. Has China broken the mould?

According to some analysts, China’s priorities have changed, and it not anymore seeks to treat Iran and its Arab neighbors on an equal footing. Indeed, a quick look at Numbers categorically reveals that, at most, China’s relations with Iran are comparable to those of other countries in the region. Trade and investment between China and Iran have to the point of death over the past decade as Chinese banks and businesses have been wary of secondary sanctions.

The oft-misquoted $400 billion figure for Chinese investment in Iran under the 25-year Comprehensive Partnership Plan, which was signed in March 2021, remains unsubstantiated. The most striking example of Iran’s position in China’s pecking order is that it has only a few thousand Chinese citizens, while the United Arab Emirates alone has some. 400,000 nationals of the PRC.

However, it would be premature to conclude that balanced diplomacy has been abandoned. Since the joint statement, China has made special efforts to assuage Iran’s fears.

In the same month as Xi’s Saudi visit, China ceremonially set up his first consulate in the country, in Bandar Abbas; Chinese Vice Premier encounter with President Ebrahim Raisi; and China vote against Iran’s withdrawal from the UN Women’s Commission.

Senior Officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the PRC rented the strategic relationship and clarified their commitment to Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in statements and interviews with Chinese and Persian media.

For good measure, they thrown in the usual accusations against the United States as solely responsible for the failure of the nuclear talks. At the same time, China rented Iran’s sincere efforts and stressed that the talks should not be linked to other issues, such as terrorism and extremism.

One last thing has been left out of the overall analyzes of the Saudi visit. The Chinese version of the joint statement differs slightly from the Arabic version.

Unlike the GCC Versionwhich called for dealing with the Iranian nuclear dossier and destabilizing regional activities, etc. chinese version called for solving the Iranian nuclear problem, destabilizing regional activities, etc. The extra comma in the Chinese reading suggests that Iran’s nuclear program is merely one of many regional issues that need to be resolved, but does not blame Iran for the ensuing litany.

Moreover, despite the sanctions, China believes that Tehran has enormous potential, which it intends to exploit in due course.

With 85 million highly educated citizens and a strategic location on the Persian Gulf at the crossroads of Arab, Turkish, Russian and Indian dominions, this country is an ideal candidate for Belt and Road construction projects and investments. And while China is the largest consumer of energy in the world, Iran has some of the the biggest in the world oil and gas reserves.

While the ostensibly secular communist party-state surely finds Iran’s Islamic fundamentalism unsavory, it is a potent regional force in the fight against US hegemony.

It shares a millennial history with China as a proud ancient nation-civilization, and today both take an authoritarian approach to governance. Since the United States withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2018, it has become clearer that the Iranian elite wants look east.

The joint statement by China and the GCC, as well as the fanfare surrounding Xi’s trip to Saudi Arabia, therefore does not necessarily portend a change in policy. In the extreme, they represent ways of engaging with what Wu Bingbing of Peking University terms positive balance to push bilateral relations in favor of China.

According to Wu, the essence of China’s balanced diplomacy remains first, not taking sides, and second, not making enemies. The positive aspect of balance implies that by pursuing positive cooperation with one side, the opposing side becomes the odd one out, prompting them to match and increase their bets on China. He was suggested that such positive inducements towards Iran made China essential to the success of the JCPOA in 2015.

Wu and other Chinese Middle East scholars have noted that while China signed the 25-year deal with Iran, it has not pursued a similar deal with Arab Gulf countries. This has prompted Arab countries to institutionalize their cooperation with China, such as Qatar, which signed a massive 27-year deal to supply China with natural gas just before Xi’s visit.

The idea that China is unhappy with Iran’s active participation in Russia’s war in Ukraine because of its supply of drones and missiles, as some have suggested, is baffling. Xi Jinping is a man who can look Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin straight in the eye and say without irony that China is ready to join Russia and all other progressive forces in the world in upholding international fairness and justice.

The only explanation for Beijing’s potential displeasure is that these actions have made a return to the JCPOA even less likely, but that doesn’t matter. China’s strategic apathy towards Russia is comparable to its indifference towards Iran, which exports terrorism, armaments and extremism throughout the region, while blackmailing the international community with nuclear saber-thrusts.

Worse still, China has provided an economic lifeline to the ayatollahs’ regime. Since US President Joe Biden took office, China has bought no less than $47 billion oil value of Iran, in both overt and covert resistance to the US-led sanctions regime. Let’s not talk about the techno-authoritarian tools that he Provisions Tehran from oppressing its captive population, its downright Support to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the laundry of his money.

In conclusion, by pursuing its strategic partnership with Iran, China is positioning itself for several scenarios. First, he dangles economic carrots in the form of maximizing economic potential with Iran’s rivals, as if telling him it could be us. Moreover, he hopes that by playing the good cop, Chinese banks and companies will be welcome once (or if) the sanctions are lifted.

On the other hand, Beijing must keep rogue regimes afloat lest they collapse and trigger a regional catastrophe with far more dire consequences for China’s growing interests in the Middle East. In the worst-case scenario, regime change in Tehran could lead to the formation of a liberal administration, which Washington could then use in its crusade against the party-state.

All opinions expressed in this article, as well as any errors, are solely those of the author.