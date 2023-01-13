Reviews | Kellyanne Conway: the arguments for and against Trump





Any repetition by the Trump 2024 campaign of the disastrous errors in personnel, strategy and tactics of the Trump 2020 campaign could lead to the same result in 2020. With an estimated $1.6 billion to spend and Joe Biden as his opponent, the election of 2020 should have been a blast. Instead, they proved the adage that the fastest way to make a small fortune is to have a very large one and squander most of it.

Mr. Trump has lost support among older voters, white men, white college-educated voters and independents, though he has increased his vote share among notable demographic groups like Hispanics and blacks . A wildcard: Trump’s undercover and hidden voter in 2016, those who wish to keep their presidential choice private from pollsters, will they return in 2024?

Republicans must also invest and speak out on early voting. This is a contest of ballots, not just votes. As ridiculous as it is to vote nearly two months before Election Day and count the votes for three weeks afterward, some of the state-mandated measures to vote are now permanent. If those are the rules, adapt or die politically.

Mr. Biden, for his part, will have his own record to run on, typical office perks, powerful campaign surrogates who will join him in making the presidential race a referendum on Mr. Trump, and appeals. persistent to a third-party candidate. which, as a spoiler, could do for Mr. Biden what Ross Perot did for Bill Clinton in 1992, handing over the presidency to the Democrat with less than 45% of the popular vote.

Whether the 2024 presidential election is a caged rematch of Mr. Biden and Mr. Trump, or a combination of other candidates, remains to be seen. Each of them defied the odds and beat more than a dozen intra-party rivals to win their respective primaries. Each of them is now faced with calls for change, questions about the handling of classified documents and questions about age. For voters, vision matters. Winning the presidency is difficult. Only 45 men (one twice) have served as president. Hundreds have tried, many of them have been told, you can win! even though they lost. Success lies in having advisors telling you what you need to know, not just what you want to hear. And by listening to the people, who have the last word.

Kellyanne Conway is a Republican pollster and political consultant who served as campaign manager for Donald J. Trump in 2016 and senior adviser to President Trump from 2017 to 2020. She is not affiliated with his 2024 presidential campaign.

