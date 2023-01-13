Donald Trump’s company sentenced for 15 years of tax evasion





NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) – Donald Trump will learn on Friday how the company that bears the former U.S. president’s name will face punishment after being found guilty of 15 years of tax evasion.

A New York state judge will impose the sentence after Manhattan jurors found two Trump Organization affiliates guilty of 17 criminal charges last month.

The sentencing comes three days after Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Juan Merchan ordered Allen Weisselberg, who worked for the Trump family for half a century and was the company’s former chief financial officer, to be jailed for five months after testifying as a star prosecution witness. .

Trump’s company only faces a maximum fine of $1.6 million, but has announced plans to appeal. No one else has been charged or faces jail time in the case.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office, which brought the case, is still conducting a criminal investigation into Trump’s business practices.

Bill Black, a University of Missouri-Kansas City Law School professor who specializes in white-collar crime, called the expected sentence a “rounding error” that offers “no deterrence” to others, including Trump.

“It’s a prank,” he said. “No one will stop committing these kinds of crimes because of this sentence.”

The case has long been a thorn in the side of the Republican former president, who calls it part of a witch hunt by Democrats who dislike him and his politics.

Trump also faces a $250 million civil lawsuit from state Attorney General Letitia James accusing him and his adult children Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump of inflating his net worth and the value of his business assets to save money on loans and insurance.

Both Bragg and James are Democrats, as is Bragg’s predecessor, Cyrus Vance, who initiated the criminal case. Trump is running for president in 2024, after losing his bid for re-election in 2020.

In a four-week trial, prosecutors provided evidence that Trump’s company covered personal expenses such as rent and car rentals for executives without reporting them as income, and alleged that bonuses Christmas were not employee compensation.

Trump himself signed bonus checks, prosecutors said, as well as the lease for Weisselberg’s luxury Manhattan apartment and private school tuition for the chief financial officer’s grandchildren.

“The whole narrative that Donald Trump was blissfully ignorant just isn’t real,” Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass told jurors in his closing argument.

Weisselberg’s testimony helped convict the company, although he said Trump was not part of the fraudulent scheme. He also declined to help Bragg with his broader investigation of Trump.

The Trump Organization had put Weisselberg on paid leave until they cut ties this week. His attorney said the split, announced on Tuesday, was amicable.

Weisselberg, 75, is serving his sentence in New York’s infamous Rikers Island prison.

State law limits the penalties Judge Merchan can impose on Trump’s company. A corporation can be fined up to $250,000 for each tax-related count and $10,000 for each non-tax count.

Trump faces several other legal issues, including investigations related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, his retention of classified documents after leaving the White House, and efforts to reverse his 2020 election defeat in Georgia.

Reporting by Karen Freifeld and Jonathan Stempel; edited by Jonathan Oatis

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/donald-trumps-company-be-sentenced-15-year-tax-fraud-2023-01-13/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos