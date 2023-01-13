Labour’s Keir Starmer warns PM Boris Johnson could lead opposition to any NI Protocol deal

Sir Keir Starmer has urged the Prime Minister to confront Tory Eurosceptics over the Northern Ireland Protocol as he predicted Boris Johnson could lead the opposition to a compromise deal with the EU.

The Labor leader used a speech in Belfast to tell Rishi Sunak he will offer him “political cover” to strike a deal with Brussels, to resolve the standoff over post-Brexit trade deals.

Sir Keir said there would be ‘siren voices’ on the Tory benches warning the PM not to compromise, but he said Mr Sunak must oppose the ‘cult of Brexit purity and take on the European Research Group (ERG) in order to resolve the issues surrounding the Irish Sea trade.

The Leader of the Opposition predicted that any Conservative revolt against a deal could be led by those who brokered the protocol in the first place.

The protocol was agreed by then-Prime Minister Mr Johnson and the EU in 2019 to break the deadlock over Brexit delivery.

In order to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland, it moved customs and food safety checks and processes to the Irish Sea, creating economic and administrative barriers to the movement of goods between Britain and Northern Ireland.

Sir Keir Starmer speaking at Queen’s University Belfast (Brian Lawless/PA)

The protocol is fiercely opposed by many trade unionists and the DUP is currently blocking the functioning of a devolved government in Belfast in protest at the arrangements.

The main Unionist party in the north says the protocol has undermined Northern Ireland’s place in the Union without the consent of the Unionist community.

Sir Keir told an audience at Queen’s University that trade unionists’ anger over the protocol was ‘more than justified’ as he pledged to back any deal Mr Sunak might strike with the EU that would reduce the Irish Sea controls.

But he predicted the prime minister will face opposition from those within his own ranks who want to see the protocol scrapped altogether.

A bill introduced by Mr Johnson’s government, which would empower ministers to unilaterally tear up the arrangements without approval from Brussels, is currently before Parliament.

However, relations between the UK and the EU appear to have improved since Mr Sunak became Prime Minister and both sides have spoken of the potential for an agreed deal to resolve the impasse.

Sir Keir Starmer met DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson on Thursday (Liam McBurney/PA)

It remains to be seen whether a possible agreement between London and Brussels would be enough to convince the DUP to return to power sharing.

The UK and EU are keen to see devolution restored before April’s historic 25th anniversary of Northern Ireland’s landmark Good Friday peace deal.

“In the coming weeks there may be sirens in Westminster who will once again say that there is another way, a way that does not require compromise on protocol,” Sir Keir said.

“In fact, it is possible that these siren voices include, or even are led by, the very people who created the protocol, who were cavaliers with the constitutional settlement of this United Kingdom, who came to this island and acted, to be frank, in bad faith.

“You can listen to those voices, of course, it’s not for me to determine the interests of any community here.

“But I would advise that the example to be followed is not theirs, but the spirit of negotiation, of conciliation, of courage, which in the end is always the force which moves Northern Ireland forward coming.

Boris Johnson agreed to the Northern Ireland protocol in 2019 (PA)

“That’s what I want to do in April – looking forward.”

Sir Keir added: “So I say to the Prime Minister, if there is a deal to be done in the coming weeks, do it.

“Whatever political cover you need, whatever machinery you need at Westminster, if it serves our national interest and the people of Northern Ireland, we will support you.

“The time has come to act on the protocol. The time has come to stand up to the ERG.

“Now is the time to put Northern Ireland above a cult of Brexit purity, which can never be satisfied.

“We can find ways to remove the majority of controls – a bespoke SPS (sanitary and phytosanitary) agreement, a monitoring system that removes controls on goods that will only ever be sold in Northern Ireland.

“The opportunity for these reforms is there and they would benefit communities and businesses on these islands.

“Northern Ireland can be prosperous under protocol, but that requires leadership from you, Prime Minister.”

The Labor leader met the leaders of Stormont’s five main parties in Belfast on Thursday.

He took advantage of his speech in Belfast to deliver a message of comfort to trade unionists.

“I want to reach out about this, talk to all trade union communities,” he said.

“There are legitimate issues with the protocol and these must be recognized in all negotiations.

Delighted to welcome the leader of the Labor Party @Keir_Starmer at Stormont. The protocol has caused the NI executive to collapse, it must be replaced with arrangements that restore our place in the UK. A stable decentralization needs solid foundations supported by trade unionists and nationalists. pic.twitter.com/CQlFM3iUYM — Jeffrey Donaldson MP (@J_Donaldson_MP) January 12, 2023

“And in terms of the process that got us here, so far, I think your anger about it is more than justified.

“I said it yesterday, I will say it here and I want every community in Northern Ireland to hear it – Labor will always be a good faith guarantor of the constitution and the principle of consent.

“That commitment is enshrined in the deal we want to celebrate in April – it sits above politics, it should also sit above Brexit negotiations.

“I think people know that we would have done things differently and that we will live up to those values ​​in government.”

During his speech, Sir Keir also urged the government to “normalise and strengthen” relations with the Irish government.

Sir Keir called for a “change of direction from the Prime Minister”, telling the audience: “The UK government needs to normalize and strengthen relations with Dublin.

“Honestly, relations should never have been so strained.

“Brexit was a break in the UK’s diplomatic stance, a call for change in all areas of our society, which needed to be recognised.

“I have been very clear about this. My government will make it work.

He said “nothing has been more counterproductive than the determination of some Tory ministers to see our friends in Dublin as adversaries on Brexit. It has damaged the political process here in Northern Ireland, no doubt.

“That’s definitely not the spirit of 1998.”

The government has said it hopes there can be a “wide range of agreement” on any deal with the EU on protocol issues.

A spokesperson for No 10 said they were still working with Brussels to resolve outstanding issues.

“We continue to work closely with our EU counterparts. Our ambition remains to try to reach an agreement as soon as possible with the EU,” the spokesperson said.

“As the Prime Minister has said before, of course he wants to have a wide range of agreements on the issues that we know the protocol faces.”

After delivering his speech at Queen’s University, Sir Keir paid a visit to Spirit AeroSystems in Belfast.