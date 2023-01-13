Special Counsel Jack Smith may turn out to be a criminal





Immediately after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith to oversee the criminal investigations of Donald Trump, the former president lashed out, but the Republican focused more on the process and less on the person. As we discussed at the time, Trump initially insisted that the rigged investigation was a kind of double jeopardy since he had been impeached twice.

But over time, the former president turned his attention to Smith personally, calling him a Trump Hater and a political hitman who shouldn’t be allowed to investigate him because someone Smith is connected to isn’t. don’t like Trump. He went on to condemn Smith as a fully armed monster.

This morning, the former president got a bit more hysterical as he posted this missive via his social media platform:

The special prosecutor in charge of the Get Trump case, Jack Smith (?), is a Trump Hating THUG whose wife is a serial and open Trump Hater, whose friends and other family members are even worse, and in as a prosecutor in Europe, according to Ric Grenell, put a senior government official in jail because he was a positive person for Trump. Smith is known as an unfair savage and is best friends with Trump’s wildest enemies….

For good measure, the Republican published a follow-up article, claiming that Smith could very well turn out to be a criminal. Trump added: His strife, injustice and deranged mental state make him utterly unfit for the task of getting Trump.

There’s a lot to unpack here, including the question mark after Smith’s name suggesting Trump isn’t sure Jack Smith is actually Jack Smith. I was also struck by the suggestion that Smith sued a senior government official because he was a positive person for Trump, an apparent reference to a suspected war criminal in Kosovo.

As to why Trump thinks the special advocate might himself be a criminal, I’m sure the former president will figure something out eventually.

The point, of course, goes far beyond Trump’s incoherent rants and the degree to which they are detached from reality. Rather, what matters most is the apparent panic of former presidents: he seems desperate to discredit a highly respected career prosecutor, and he apparently believes that frenzied tantrums online will do the trick.

These are not the acts of an alleged criminal who expects to be exonerated.

