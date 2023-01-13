Lords of war: DOJ exposes case that Proud Boys leaders breached the Capitol





The lawsuit is the largest to emerge from the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Although prosecutors have already secured a conviction in another seditious conspiracy trial against Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the far-right Oath Keepers, the Proud Boys have long been seen as more central to the attack on the Capitol.

Prosecutors speculated that the Proud Boys hatched a plan to violently stop the transfer of power at any cost, and used tactics they had honed over the years to sway pro-Trump mob norms , as the Proud Boys described them to outrun the police at crucial moments. points around the Capitol. They also helped remove some of the barriers that allowed crowds to approach the building.

Members of the group marched on the Capitol long before Trump finished addressing a rally that morning and were present at nearly every major police line violation. Dominic Pezzola, a proud New York boy who stands trial alongside Tarrio, was the first to enter the building, when he smashed two Capitol windows with a stolen police riot shield.

Their presence at these breach points was not accidental, McCullough argued. The group, under Tarrios’ leadership, had formed a new fighting force dubbed the Ministry of Self-Defense. This group took further inspiration from Trump’s December 19, 2020 tweet urging supporters to descend on Washington for a wild protest against the election results. Proud Boys, prosecutors said, took that tweet as a call to action.

These men did not back down. They did not sit idly by. They rallied, McCullough said.

During pretrial closing arguments, defense attorneys claimed prosecutors exaggerated the group’s role in the attack on the Capitol and criminalized their political support for Trump. While the group’s members were present on Capitol Hill, they argued, it was not part of a larger conspiracy to prevent the new Biden administration from taking power.

Tarrios’ attorney, Sabino Jauregui, blamed the violence on Capitol Hill on Trump’s feet, calling his client a scapegoat.

President Trump told those people the election was stolen, Jauregui said. Trump told them to go on January 6. And it was Trump in his January 6 speech that unleashed that crowd there on Capitol Hill. But he is not on trial here today.

Trump will be an imminent presence in the background of the trial. The Jan. 6 House Select Committees report highlighted his influence on the group, while some of the president’s closest former allies, like longtime confidant Roger Stone, have maintained relationships with Tarrio and others. key leaders. The panels’ report showed that Tarrios’ co-defendants, Ethan Nordean and Joe Biggs, maintained contact with pro-Trump figures like Alex Jones and his InfoWars associate Owen Shroyer in the days leading up to Jan. 6.

Prosecutors described Tarrio as the mastermind of the group, masterful at shielding his men from scrutiny while quietly transforming them from a notorious drinking club that clashed in the streets with antifa into a more organized and militarized group.

Enrique Tarrio thought a Biden presidency was a threat to the existence of the Proud Boys, McCullough said.

Alongside Tarrio and Pezzola in court were Nordean, of Seattle; Biggs, a Floridian; and Zachary Rehl of Pennsylvania, according to three of the Proud Boys’ prosecutors, carried out the attack.

Nordean led the group in the field, prosecutors said, while Tarrio, who was not in Washington due to a court order to stay out of town, kept in touch from a Baltimore hotel.

President Trump was still speaking at 12:45 p.m. when Ethan Nordean rounded up the men, McCullough said, noting that Nordean appeared to have a specific plan in place.

Prosecutors also introduced jurors to North Carolina’s Jeremy Bertino, who pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy and is expected to be a crucial witness in the trial. Bertino has already testified before the Jan. 6 select committee. And they referenced Charles Donohoe, also of North Carolina, who was charged alongside the five men until he pleaded guilty to conspiring to obstruct the Jan. 6 session of Congress. The two men, McCullough said, played a key role in inciting the mob’s attack on the Capitol and leading the movement at key breach points.

Prosecutors noted that within minutes of the attack, Tarrio texted his allies taking credit for the attack, prosecutors noted. Make no mistake, Tarrio wrote, we did it.

Others sent similar celebratory remarks. I’m proud of what we accomplished yesterday, Rehl sent to his associates.

Lawyers for other Proud Boys claimed that prosecutors overstated their case and that there was no big plan within the group to storm the Capitol. Cooperating witnesses told prosecutors there was no predetermined plan to attack or breach the Capitol building.

Time and time again, the government was told by witnesses that there was no plan for January 6, said Nicholas Smith, a lawyer for Nordeans.

He pointed to the statements of cooperating witness governments emphasizing this point.

We never pre-planned an attack or a breach in the Capitol building, John Stewart, a proud boy known as Blackbeard, told prosecutors.

Smith agreed with prosecutors that Jan. 6 was a disgrace, an embarrassment to the country, a historic embarrassment. But he said the evidence the government would show to underscore that point would stir up emotions and anger that should not factor into the jury’s decision-making.

He urged them to put aside emotions, anger, politics and do something like a scientific diagnosis.

Pezzolas’ attorney, Roger Roots, sought to make the entire attack on Capitol Hill little more than a six-hour delay of Congress. He argued that Pezzola only smashed the window after another rioter already damaged it with a wooden pole and that a video of Pezzola celebrating inside the Capitol with a cigar should be dubbed the video not guilty for reasons that were unclear.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2023/01/12/doj-proud-boys-jan-6-case-00077719 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos